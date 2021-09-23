When is the BoE monetary policy decision and how could it affect GBP/USD?

BoE Monetary Policy Decision – Overview
The Bank of England (BoE) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 11:00 GMT. The UK central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.1% as it approaches the end-of-year target of £150 billion in asset purchases. Some investors expect officials to slow the pace of buying so that the program stretches to the end of the year instead of ending abruptly in November. Apart from this, investors will also be more interested in the tone of the statement amid expectations for a tighter monetary policy next year.
Analysts at Danske Bank offered their take on the BoE meeting and explained: “We do not expect much news from the BoE as it is one of the interim meetings. That said, the combination of high inflation and payroll employment now above pre-covid levels (although total employment remains subdued) means that risks are tilted towards a more hawkish BoE. QE is set to end by the end of the year and the question is whether the ‘Old Lady’ will hike as early as in spring next year.”
How could it affect GBP/USD?
Ahead of the key event risk, the emergence of some selling around the US dollar assisted the GBP/USD pair to stage a solid rebound from the 1.3600 mark. Given the disagreement among MPC members, a higher number of dissenters could spur demand for the British pound and allow the pair to build on the recovery from the post-FOMC swing lows. In the unlikely occurrence of a more dovish shift, the near-term bias could shift in favour of bearish traders.
Meanwhile, FXStreet's own Chief Analyst, Valeria Bednarik, offered a brief technical outlook for the major and outlined important technical levels: “From a technical point of view, bears are in control of the pair, which trades well below the 61.8% retracement of the August/September rally at 1.3720. As long as GBP/USD remains below it, bears will hold the grip. A hawkish stance from UK policymakers may boost the pair toward the level, but unless there are clear indications of tapering before year-end, sellers would likely add near it. A non-expected dovish stance will probably send the pair below the 1.3600 level, with the next relevant support level and possible bearish target at 1.3520.”
Key Notes
• Bank of England Preview: Action to revolve around tapering prospects
• BoE Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, looking for clues on tapering timing
• GBP/USD Price Analysis: Defending critical daily support line ahead of BOE
About the BoE interest rate decision
BoE Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of England. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the GBP. Likewise, if the BoE has a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1700 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD is extending the bounce above 1.1700, shrugging off the downbeat German and Eurozone PMIs. The US dollar retreats in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed and amid an upbeat market mood on the Evergrande optimism. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD rallies to 1.3700 with BOE's tightening hints.
GBP/USD jumped to 1.3700 as the Bank of England hinted at a rate hike as the first step towards normalization. MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE. Higher rates before trimming facilities are BOE's preferred movement.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, hawkish Fed/risk-on to cap gains
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,760 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from the $1,787 area, or weekly tops.
How good are Cardano's (ADA) chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. ADA could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Vinco Ventures Inc keeps falling, as key deadline nears
NASDAQ: BBIG fell for the second straight day on Wednesday and eroded another 2.95%, ending the day at $6.57, still off the three-week troughs of $5.93 reached a session before.