When is the BoC monetary policy decision and how could it affect USD/CAD?

BoC Monetary Policy Decision – Overview
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy update at 14:00 GMT this Wednesday and is widely anticipated to leave its benchmark interest rates unchanged at 0.25%. Economic developments since the June meeting suggest that BoC would maintain an upbeat tone and further cut back on its pandemic-era quantitative easing (QE) program to C$2 billion from C$3 billion.
In the accompanying policy statement, the BoC is expected to maintain its forward guidance for the first interest rate hike in the second half of 2022. Apart from this, policymakers will also release the latest economic projections. This will be followed by the post-meeting press conference at 15:00 GMT.
How Could it Affect USD/CAD?
Market expectations for a major shift in the policy stance are low, suggesting that the decision is unlikely to be a major game-changer for the USD/CAD pair. That said, the BoC could still opt to adopt a more cautious tone amid worries about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. This, in turn, should hurt the Canadian dollar and set the stage for an extension of the pair's recent strong recovery move from the vicinity of the key 1.2000 psychological mark, or multi-year lows touched in June.
Adding to this, speculations that the Fed could tighten its monetary policy earlier than anticipated should continue to act as a tailwind for the US dollar and lend some support to the major. Hence, the key focus will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee later during the US session. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
From current levels, any meaningful slide below the 1.2500 mark might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.2450-40 horizontal support. The latter also marks the 200-hour SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if broken decisively will negate the near-term positive bias. On the flip side, momentum beyond the 1.2525 area has the potential to push the pair further towards monthly tops, around the 1.2590 region. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2600 mark will set the stage for a test of April swing highs, around the 1.2650-55 region.
Key Notes
• Bank of Canada Preview: QE taper to pave the way for a stronger CAD
• USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Is the Canadian dollar a one-trick pony?
• USD/CAD Analysis: Bulls turn cautious ahead of BoC decision, Powell’s testimony
About the BoC Interest Rate Decision
BoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Canada. If the BoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CAD. Likewise, if the BoC has a dovish view on the Canadian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.18 ahead of Powell's testimony
EUR/USD is trading above the lowest since April just below 1.18 as the dollar retreats ahead of Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony later in the day and after strong US inflation figures. Covid headlines are also watched
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid strong UK inflation data
GBP/USD has surpassed 1.3850, after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Cable is recovering from gains triggered by elevated US inflation figures on Tuesday. The dollar is edging lower ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
XAU/USD eyes $1818 and $1823 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is back is holding onto the recent upbeat momentum above $1800, having witnessed an up and down session a day before.
Shiba Inu virtual party may lead to a 50% breakout after ShibaSwap launch
Shiba Inu price is currently treading water above two critical support areas, awaiting a 50% run-up. The recently launched ShibaSwap DEX is a key factor in making or breaking the meme coin.
Powell Preview: Three reasons to expect the Fed Chair to down the dollar
Fed Chair Powell is likely to send a cautious message, in line with the bank's minutes. Signs that inflation is indeed transitory may also soften his message. The Delta covid variant is hitting the US and may dampen economic activity.