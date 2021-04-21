When is the Australian Retail Sales and how could they affect AUD/USD?

Retail Sales overview
Early Wednesday, the market sees the preliminary reading for the March month Retail Sales data from Australia at 01:30 GMT. Following the downbeat prints in February, Aussie retail activity has been a little stronger amid easing virus-led restrictions and festival season. As a result, today’s initial figures suggest 1.0% growth in the key economics versus -0.8% prior contraction.
Ahead of the release, Westpac said,
Westpac looks for a -1.5% decline. Although we should see a rebound in WA and Vic where lockdowns ended, March saw more disruptions: another mini-lockdown in Qld that impacted Easter holiday-related activity; and severe floods in parts of NSW (including Sydney) and Qld. There are also signs that retail is easing in areas where the COVID reopening is more advanced – reflecting both waning 'catch-up' demand and a shift back towards non-retail spending. Our Westpac Card Tracker suggests total retail sales fell sharply in March although this does not capture 'cash' spending.
Analysts at TD Securities sound a little less upbeat on the data while saying,
We expect a strong rebound in retail sales in Mar at 2.5% m/m (cons: 1.0%), from -0.8% m/m in Feb. To recap, the surprise dip in retail sales in Feb primarily reflected weaker sales in Vic and WA which were both subject to covid-19 restrictions over the month.
How could it affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD pokes the upper-end of the latest trading range while picking up bids near the intraday high of 0.7733. In doing so, the aussie pair consolidates the previous day’s pullback from a one-month high after upbeat Westpac Leading Index, 0.38% MoM versus 0.01% prior, as well as the local news that Australia can build Pfizer and Moderna-line covid vaccines. It should, however, be noted that the anticipated time for such manufacturing was mentioned as three years and the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes weigh on the AUD/USD prices.
The easing of virus-led lockdowns in the key part of Australia, followed by festival season, suggests an uptick in Retail Sales and may offer a mild uptick in AUD/USD should it match the upbeat market forecasts. However, any disappointment from the data will add to the pair’s latest pullback moves from the multi-day top.
Technically, AUD/USD stays above the 50-day SMA level, around 0.7720, on a daily closing despite the latest pullback, which in turn keeps buyers hopeful to aim for the 0.7800 resistance.
Key Notes
AUD/USD to revisit the 0.80 level around mid-2021 – NAB
AUD/USD struggles to keep 0.7700 on US dollar bounce ahead of Aussie Retail Sales
About Australian Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it's considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains weekly gains trades above 1.2000
EUR/USD peaked at 1.2079, now stable in the 1.2030 region. The shared currency holds on to recent gains despite renewed demand for its American rival.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures
GBP/USD is extending its falls after retreating from 1.40 as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
Gold prints mild losses below $1,800, tracks S&P 500 Futures
Gold fails to extend Tuesday’s upbeat performance while easing to $1,777, down 0.07% intraday, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
WeWork and Venmo join the Bitcoin craze while prices consolidate
The announcement by WeWork that it will begin accepting payments in select cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Paxos, and several others, is another sign of adoption and follows the decision by Tesla to do the same
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% on Wednesday. However, the improving economic outlook and recent remarks from officials suggest that the BoC could become the first major central bank to lay out a roadmap out of the ultra-loose policy.