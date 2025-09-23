Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed by 3.0% in the year to August, following a 2.8% increase reported in July, the latest data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Wednesday.

The market consensus was for 2.9% growth in the reported period.

Market reaction to Australia’s August CPI inflation

The Australian Dollar (AUD) attracts some buyers following the employment data. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading 0.02% higher on the day to trade at 0.6600.

Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.56% 1.02% 0.90% 0.77% 1.13% 2.12% 0.82% EUR -0.56% 0.43% 0.31% 0.23% 0.69% 1.68% 0.25% GBP -1.02% -0.43% -0.10% -0.20% 0.11% 1.10% -0.26% JPY -0.90% -0.31% 0.10% -0.12% 0.34% 1.23% -0.21% CAD -0.77% -0.23% 0.20% 0.12% 0.43% 1.39% 0.02% AUD -1.13% -0.69% -0.11% -0.34% -0.43% 1.00% -0.44% NZD -2.12% -1.68% -1.10% -1.23% -1.39% -1.00% -1.38% CHF -0.82% -0.25% 0.26% 0.21% -0.02% 0.44% 1.38% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

This section below was published at 23:26 GMT on Wednesday as a preview of the Australia’s monthly CPI inflation report

Australian Monthly CPI Overview

The latest round of month-on-month Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures will kick off the Antipodean trading session on Wednesday at 01:30 GMT, or 11:30 Australian Eastern Standard Time. Australian inflation metrics are expected to show a second slight uptick, with Australian CPI expected to tick up to 2.9% YoY in August, rising from 2.8% the month before.

How could it impact AUD/USD?

Typically, a higher CPI print will support the Australian Dollar (AUD), and could see the Aussie rise against the US Dollar (USD), while a downside miss against forecasts would see AUD/USD retreat. With inflation continuing to run a spot higher than the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) top-line targets, the RBA could quickly run out of room to provide economy-supporting interest rate cuts.

However, as noted by FXStreet’s Pablo Piovano: “With prices still running hotter than target, policymakers are reluctant to cut too quickly. Policymakers must strike a balance between supporting growth and preventing inflation from escalating.

Even with global uncertainty swirling, Australia’s economy looks more resilient than expected. Early reads for September suggest Manufacturing PMI may ease to 51.3 and Services to 52.0, but both remain comfortably in expansion territory.

Other data have been firmer too: Retail Sales rose 1.2% in June, the trade surplus widened to A$7.3 billion in July, and business investment ticked higher in Q2. GDP also surprised, up 0.6% QoQ and 1.8% YoY.

The labour market is showing a few cracks, though. Unemployment held steady at 4.2% in August, but total employment dropped by 5.4K.”

Economic Indicator Monthly Consumer Price Index (YoY) The Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the price of a fixed basket of goods and services acquired by household consumers. The indicator was developed to provide inflation data at a higher frequency than the quarterly CPI. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. A high reading is seen as bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD), while a low reading is seen as bearish. Read more. Next release: Wed Sep 24, 2025 01:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 2.9% Previous: 2.8% Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics