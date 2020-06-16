When are US monthly retail sales figures and how could they affect EUR/USD?

US monthly retail sales overview
Tuesday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly retail sales figures for May, scheduled at 12:30 GMT. Following a record 16.4% drop in April, consensus estimates point to a strong rebound. In fact, the headline sales are seen rising 8% during the reported month. The figure excluding autos is also anticipated to have recorded a strong growth of 5.5%. Meanwhile, the closely watched Retail Sales Control Group is predicted to climb 3.8% as compared to the previous month's awful -15.3% fall.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Against the backdrop of the recently released stronger-than-expected US economic data, including the monthly jobs report, there are chances that the retail sales might too surprise on the upside. This, in turn, should benefit the US dollar and prompt some fresh selling around the EUR/USD pair. Meanwhile, the market reaction to the data is likely to be short-lived, rather overshadowed by some repositioning trade ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.
Meanwhile, Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own analyst, provided some important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “Resistance is at 1.1375, which was a swing high last week. It is followed by 1.1425, the monthly peak, and then by 1.1495, the high point in March. Support awaits at 1.1270, a stepping stone on the way up, followed by 1.1240, a support line last week. Strong support is at 1.1210, Friday's trough.”
About US retail sales
The Retail Sales released by the US Census Bureau measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly per cent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
