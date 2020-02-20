When are the UK retail sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?

UK Retail Sales Overview
The UK retail sales, scheduled to be published later this session at 0930 GMT, are expected to come in at 0.7% MoM in January, following -0.6% seen in December. Total retail sales are seen arriving at 0.7% over the year in the reported month, down from 0.9% booked previously.
Meanwhile, core retail sales, stripping the basket off motor fuel sales, are seen rebounding 0.8% MoM while rising by 0.4% YoY.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 10 and 70 pips in deviations up to 3.5 to -1.5, although in some cases, if notable enough, can fuel movements of up to 100 pips.
How could it affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet’s Analyst Haresh Menghani notes: “From a technical perspective, the recent rejection slide from 50-day SMA and a subsequent slump back below the 100-day SMA on Wednesday might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, a fall back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 1.2870 region, now looks a distinct possibility. Some follow-through weakness might prompt some aggressive technical selling and pave the way for a slide towards testing sub-1.2800 levels.”
“On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.2955 region, which might attract some fresh selling and keep a lid on any meaningful positive move. That said, a sustained strength might prompt some short-covering and assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark,” Haresh adds.
At the press time, the Cable continues to trade under pressure around 1.2900, -0.13% on the day. The mixed market sentiment amid coronavirus headlines and EU-UK post-Brexit trade tussle remains a weight on the major.
Key Notes
GBP/USD: Near-term depreciating move
Forex Today: Long-term extremes for EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold amid coronavirus fears, USD rally
Daily Technical Outlook on Major - GBP/USD
About the UK Retail Sales
The retail sales released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly per cent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive, or bullish for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 2020 lows amid Brexit fears, ahead of UK retail sales
GBP/USD remains under pressure around 1.29, close to the 2020 lows. The EU is yet to agree on a position towards post-Brexit relations. UK retail sales are set to show a rise in January.
EUR/USD hits new multi-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0780, the lowest since April 2017. The US dollar dominates the board amid an upbeat economy and coronavirus headlines. German consumer confidence edged lower to 9.8. The ECB's minutes are next.
USD/JPY storms toward 112, completing 200 pips in two days
USD/JPY is trading closer to 112, extending its gains from Wednesday. A mix of data-driven USD strength, dismal Japanese data, stabilizing coronavirus fears, and stop-triggering pushes the pair higher.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still above $1600 mark
Gold edged lower on Thursday and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, back closer to the $1600 round-figure mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.