When are the UK retail sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?

UK retail sales Overview
The UK retail sales, scheduled to be published later this session at 0830 GMT, are expected to drop 0.3% m/m in June, following a -0.5% figure seen in May. Total retail sales are seen arriving at 2.6% over the year in the reported month, up from 2.3% booked previously.
Meanwhile, core retail sales, stripping the basket off motor fuel sales, are seen declining 0.2% m/m while rising 2.7% y/y.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 10 and 70 pips in deviations up to 3.5 to -1.5, although in some cases, if notable enough, can fuel movements of up to 100 pips.
How could it affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet’s Analyst Haresh Menghani notes: “From a technical perspective, the pair managed to attract some buying near the lower end of a four-month-old descending trend-channel, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair’s next leg of a directional move. In the meantime, the 1.2400 round figure mark now seems to act as immediate support and any subsequent slide might continue to attract some dip buying near the mentioned support, currently near the 1.2370-60 region.”
“On the flip side, immediate resistance now awaits near the key 1.2500 psychological mark, above which the momentum could further get extended back towards weekly tops, around the 1.2575-80 supply zone, with some intermediate resistance near the 1.2520-25 region,” Haresh adds.
Key Notes
UK: Retail sales in focus - TDS
GBP/USD remains within a ‘negative phase’ – UOB
Pound could fall to parity vs. USD on hard Brexit concerns - Morgan Stanley
About the UK retail sales
The retail sales released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly per cent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive, or bullish for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1240 amid falling Treasury yields
EUR/USD is seen consolidating the recent recovery near 1.1240 region, supported by falling Treasury yields, as the chances of aggressive Fed rate cuts rise.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.2470 on EU Barnier's comments
The GBP bulls regained poise after EU's Barnier showed readiness to work on the Irish border issue. GBP/USD jumped to daily highs of 1.2472 before reversing quickly to 1.2460 region. Focus on UK retail sales.
USD/JPY weakens farther below 108.00 handle, drops to over 2-week lows
Sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD amid impending Fed rate cut later this July. US-China trade tensions underpin JPY’s safe-haven demand and add to the selling bias.
Gold: Dip-buying to limit any further slide near the recent trading range resistance breakpoint
With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts still holding in the bullish territory, any subsequent slide towards the trading range resistance breakpoint – around the $1418 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Federal Reserve Beige Book: A rate cut is not about the US economy
The basic notes of the US economy, success on the consumer and labor sides coupled to an apprehensive business sector remained the status quo in the latest Federal Reserve report issued on Wednesday.