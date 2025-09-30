German Retail Sales rise 1.8% YoY in August vs. 2.9% previous revision

Retail Sales in Germany increased by 1.8% over the year in August.

EUR/USD finds demand near 1.1725 following the data.

Retail Sales in Germany rose 1.8% year-over-year (YoY) in August, following a revised increase of 2.9% increase in July, according to official data released by Destatis on Tuesday.

On a monthly basis, Retail Sales fell 0.2% in August versus July’s revised 0.5% decline and 0.6% expected.

Market reaction

The mixed data failed to deter Euro (EUR) bulls. At the press time, EUR/USD is trading 0.05% higher on the day at 1.1732.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.04% 0.00% -0.24% 0.03% -0.30% -0.24% -0.03% EUR 0.04% 0.03% -0.19% 0.05% -0.26% -0.19% 0.04% GBP -0.00% -0.03% -0.18% 0.04% -0.30% -0.22% 0.02% JPY 0.24% 0.19% 0.18% 0.25% -0.05% 0.18% 0.26% CAD -0.03% -0.05% -0.04% -0.25% -0.33% -0.24% -0.03% AUD 0.30% 0.26% 0.30% 0.05% 0.33% 0.07% 0.31% NZD 0.24% 0.19% 0.22% -0.18% 0.24% -0.07% 0.25% CHF 0.03% -0.04% -0.02% -0.26% 0.03% -0.31% -0.25% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The German Retail Sales Overview

The Federal Statistics Office of Germany, Destatis, will publish the Retail Sales report on Tuesday at 06:00 GMT.

Germany's Retail Sales are expected to rise by 0.6% month-over-month (MoM) in August, in comparison to the previous decline of 1.5%. However, the annual Retail Sales climbed by 1.9% in July.

How could the German Retail Sales affect EUR/USD?

A stronger-than-expected German Retail Sales data may push the EUR/USD pair to extend its gains. However, recent data in the Eurozone showed that sentiment improved but failed to support the Euro against its peers. Traders await Unemployment and flash Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany due later in the day.

The EUR/USD pair gained ground as the US Dollar (USD) weakened amid concerns that the upcoming US jobs report may not be released this week, with the US government nearing a funding freeze and possible shutdown.

Technically, the EUR/USD pair maintains its position near 1.1720 at the time of writing, following two days of gains. The market bias is bearish as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned slightly below the 50 level. Further movements will likely offer a clear directional trend.

The immediate barrier lies at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 1.1735. A break above this level would improve the short-term price momentum and support the pair to explore the region around 1.1918, the highest since June 2021, which was recorded on September 17. On the downside, the initial support appears at the 50-day EMA of 1.1686. Further declines would prompt the EUR/USD pair to test the monthly low of 1.1608.