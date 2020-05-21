When are the German/ Eurozone flash PMIs and how could they affect EUR/USD?

German/ Eurozone flash PMIs Overview
Amongst the Euro area economies, the German and the composite Eurozone PMI reports hold more relevance, in terms of its impact on the European currency and the related markets as well.
The flash manufacturing PMI for Germany, due at 0730 GMT, is seen rebounding to 39.2 in May from April’s 34.5 final print while the index for the services sector is seen rising to 26.6 this month vs. 16.6 last.
The forecast for the Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI (due at 0800 GMT) shows 38.0 for May vs. 33.4 seen in the previous month. The Eurozone services sector PMI is seen bouncing to 25.0 in the reported month vs. 12.0 previous.
How could they affect EUR/USD?
The PMI readings are likely to suggest an economic upturn in the Euro area, as the economies re-open from the coronavirus outbreak led lockdowns.
Should the data see a bigger-than-expected rebound, EUR/USD could reverse the corrective slide and bounce back to the 1.1000 level. A break below the last, the rates would target the May highs/ 200-DMA near 1.1020. The next resistance awaits at 1.1050, the psychological level.
On a negative surprise, the spot could extend the losses towards the 5-DMA support at 1.0918, below which the 1.0900/1.0890 (round number/ 50-DMA) could be tested.
At the press time, the EUR/USD pair is meandering near daily lows of 1.0951, losing 0.17% on the day.
Key notes
Forex Today: Greenback comeback amid souring US-Sino relations, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD Analysis: Multi-week trading range resistance capped gains ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD: Upside momentum picked up – UOB
About German/ Eurozone flash PMIs
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by the Markit Economics captures business conditions in the manufacturing sector. As the manufacturing sector dominates a large part of total GDP, the manufacturing PMI is an important indicator of business conditions and the overall economic condition in the Euro Zone. Usually, a result above 50 signals is bullish for the EUR, whereas a result below 50 is seen as bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower amid intensifying US-Sino tensions, mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0950, down from the highs. Rising Sino-American tensions are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. Eurozone flash PMIs are mixed with Germany's manufacturing PMI missing expectations.
GBP/USD dips below 1.22 amid concerns about negative rates
GBP/USD dropped below 1.22 after BOE Governor Bailey is open to negative rates, fraught Brexit talks, and amid a souring market mood that supports the dollar. Flash PMIs are set to show a bounce from the lows.
US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?
The incipient economic reopening movement that started in Georgia on April 24 has since seen stay-at-home orders lifted in almost all states and some or most business restrictions in many others has not yet diminished the soaring unemployment in the United States.
Gold snaps two-day winning streak to slip below $1,750
Gold prices ease from three-day high around $1,754. The bullion snaps the previous two-day winning streak as the US dollar bounces back from multi-day low amid risk reset. US-China tussle back in focus, virus data also weigh on trading sentiment.
WTI: Bulls in command above $34.00
WTI refreshes a 10-week top above the $34 mark, currently up over 2% so far. A two-week-old rising trend line, overbought RSI conditions check the bulls. An ascending support line from April 28 restricts short-term fall.