When are the German/ Eurozone flash PMIs and how could they affect EUR/USD?

German/ Eurozone flash PMIs Overview
Amongst the Euro area economies, the German and the composite Eurozone PMI reports hold more relevance, in terms of its impact on the European currency and the related markets as well.
The flash manufacturing PMI for Germany, due at 0730 GMT, is seen contracting further to 39.0 in April from March’s 45.4 final print while the index for the services sector is seen dropping to 28.5 this month vs. 31.7 last.
The forecast for the Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI (due at 0800 GMT) shows 39.2 for April vs. 44.5 seen in the previous month. The Eurozone services sector PMI is also seen sharply lower at 23.8 in the reported month vs. 26.4 previous.
How could they affect EUR/USD?
The PMI readings are likely to show deepening economic crisis in the Euro area, heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Should the data see a bigger-than-expected drop, EUR/USD could reverse the recovery momentum to test the 1.0800 level. A break below the last, the rates would target the April lows of 1.0768. The next support awaits at 1.0700, the round number.
On a positive surprise or In-line with expectations outcome, the spot could re-test the key hurdle around 1.0890, above which the 50-DMA at 1.0958 would be eyed.
At the press time, the EUR/USD pair is challenging daily highs at 1.0835, gaining 0.10% on the day.
Key notes
EZ PMIs Preview: Expectations are digging the bottom, and EUR/USD may benefit
EUR/USD Forecast: Bears await a sustained break through 1.0800 mark, Eurozone PMIs eyed
Eurozone: Yes, the future of the union is at risk, three scenarios for EUR/USD, including parity
About German/ Eurozone flash PMIs
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by the Markit Economics captures business conditions in the manufacturing sector. As the manufacturing sector dominates a large part of total GDP, the manufacturing PMI is an important indicator of business conditions and the overall economic condition in the Euro Zone. Usually, a result above 50 signals is bullish for the EUR, whereas a result below 50 is seen as bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.08 amid devastating PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.08 after the French Services PMI plunged to a record low of 10.4. and Germany's to 15.9, considerably below expectations. Tensions are mounting ahead of the EU Summit and top-tier US data.
GBP/USD consolidates gains ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, holding onto its gains. The UK may have reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak yet lockdowns are set to continue. Preliminary PMIs are eyed.
Forex Today: Oil pumped up, critical EU Summit and packed calendar promise high volatility
After an upbeat Wednesday, tensions are mounting as a busy Thursday awaits traders. The European Commission has floated a €2 trillion plan to revive the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis as officials in Brussels are trying to find a compromise between different approaches.
WTI: Probes 100-HMA above $15.00 during the recent recovery
While extending its recovery moves from $13.60, WTI future fur June rises to $15.10, up 5.5% on a day, with an intraday high of $15.55, ahead of the European session on Thursday. Buyers observe normal RSI conditions to probe 100-HMA.
Gold: Horizontal line near $1,719/20 guards immediate upside
Gold prices extend recovery gains but stay below near-term key resistance. MACD teases bulls, increases the odds for $1,739 recall. $1,704 acts as immediate key support confluence.