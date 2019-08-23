When are the Canadian retail sales and how could they affect USD/CAD?

Canadian retail sales overview
Statistics Canada will publish the monthly retail sales report for the month of June later this Friday at 12:30 GMT. Consensus estimates point to yet another weaker reading in the headlines sales, which is anticipated to show a 0.1% fall for the second consecutive month. Meanwhile, core sales - excluding automobiles, is expected to remain flat on a monthly basis as against the previous month's decline of 0.3%.
Deviation impact on USD/CAD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to be in the range of 38-43 pips in case of deviations up to +0.38 to -0.58, although in some cases, if notable enough, can fuel movements of up to 73-76 pips in the subsequent 4-hours.
How could it affect USD/CAD?
Omkar Godbole, FXStreet's own technical analyst offered his take on the USD/CAD pair and explained – “The outlook remains neutral as the pair is still trapped in an ascending triangle as seen on the 4-hour chart. Meanwhile, the triangle breakdown would imply n end of the rally from the July 19 low of 1.3016.”
“As of writing, the upper edge of the ascending triangle is located at 1.3345 and the support is seen a 1.3269. The breakout could happen later today if Federal Reserve's President Powell again dashes hopes of an aggressive easing in the near-term,” he added further.
Key Notes
• USD/CAD Intraday: the upside prevails
• USD/CAD holds comfortably above 1.3300 handle
• USD/CAD neutral below 1.3340 strong resistance
About Canadian retail sales
The Retail Sales released by Statistics Canada is a monthly data that shows all goods sold by retailers based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes. The retail sales index is often taken as an indicator of consumer confidence. It shows the performance of the retail sector in the short term. Generally speaking, the positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the CAD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the lows after China is said to retaliate with tariffs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050 as the US dollar weakens. Reports that China is set to retaliate with tariffs is pushing US yields and the dollar lower. Powell's speech is due out later on.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.2200 amid trade wars, Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200, off the lows. China is set to hit the US with retaliatory tariffs and the dollar is down. Earlier, fading hopes for a Brexit deal weighed on the pound.
USD/JPY: Firmer above 106.50 amid risk-on, softer Japanese data
The Japanese Yen remains on the back foot, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish BOJ expectations. USD/JPY, further, benefits from rallying Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures ahead of Fed's Powell speech.
Gold trades with modest losses, below $1500 mark ahead of Powell’s speech
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session on Friday and is currently placed at the lower end of its weekly trading range, just above $1495 level.
Jackson Hole: The audiences of Chairman Powell
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will be addressing two audiences when he speaks to the high life of global banking and finance at the central bank’s annual end of summer conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.