What is behind the 1,600% surge in GameStop ($GME) and who is next? [Video]

A lot of interest in what's happening to GameStock shares so we just shot a quick video explaining what's happening if it's useful for your community.

- Who are GameStop and what is going on with the stock? (00:00).

- What is a short squeeze and how does it work? (2:15).

- How long does a short squeeze last and who could be next? (4:22).

- How will regulators react to these type of situations? (5:55).

- What is a gamma squeeze and how does hedging work? (8:03).