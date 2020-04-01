WH Adviser O’Brien: US will work with world’s largest oil producers to address volatility

Early Thursday morning in Asia, White House National Security Adviser O'Brien came out on the wires, via Reuters, noting that the US will work with the world’s largest oil producers to address volatility. The Trump administration member also criticized China’s coronavirus numbers while warning to not harm during the health crisis.

Key quotes

US will work with the world’s largest oil producers to address volatility. There’s no way to confirm any of those (coronavirus) numbers (from China). It would be a mistake for any adversary to try to do us harm during this health crisis.

Market implications

Oil prices marked an uptick from $20.90 to $21.00 following the news while the market’s risk catalysts, like the US treasury yields and stock futures, await fresh clues to portray the extended risk-off.