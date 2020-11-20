WH adviser Kudlow: US economy is not slowing down

In an interview with Fox News, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow does not think the US economy is slowing down, Reuters reports. He mentioned the White House is working on repurposing unused aid funds for a targeted coronavirus relief package.

Regarding the coronavirus vaccine, Kudlow estimates that “very likely” 20 million vaccine packages will be in play before the end of December, “maybe more”.

Market reaction

Market participants ignored these comments. The Dow Jones is losing 0.35% and the Nasdaq rises by 0.19%. The DXY hold onto weekly losses as it hovers around 92.30.