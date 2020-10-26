WH adviser Kudlow: Stimulus talks have slowed but have not ended

"More compromises would be needed to reach a deal on coronavirus relief," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

"The US economy still needs targeted relief," Kudlow added and noted that that stimulus talks have slowed but have not ended yet.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be helping market sentiment recover. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down more than 1%, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the week deep in the negative territory.