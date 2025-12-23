TRENDING:
WH Adviser Hassett: US is way behind the curve on lowering interest rates
White House Adviser Kevin Hassett said that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is not cutting interest rates quickly enough, even though the US economy grew at a much faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Key quotes

GDP is a great Christmas present for the American people.
Trump trade agenda is working.
AI boom is being seen in the data.
Regardless of job AI is impacting their job.
Will see employment change back in the 100K -150K range if GDP stays in a 4% range.
Consumer sentiment is uncorrelated with the hard economic data.
Prices are down and income is up that's why we have such strong growth numbers.
People are very optimistic about their income growth.
The Fed is way behind the curve in lowering rates.
We have reduced the deficit by 600 billion year-over-year.
We will be finalizing a housing plan that will be announced sometime in the new year.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.37% lower on the day to trade at 97.90.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

