WH Adviser Hassett: US is way behind the curve on lowering interest rates

White House Adviser Kevin Hassett said that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is not cutting interest rates quickly enough, even though the US economy grew at a much faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Key quotes

GDP is a great Christmas present for the American people.

Trump trade agenda is working.

AI boom is being seen in the data.

Regardless of job AI is impacting their job.

Will see employment change back in the 100K -150K range if GDP stays in a 4% range.

Consumer sentiment is uncorrelated with the hard economic data.

Prices are down and income is up that's why we have such strong growth numbers.

People are very optimistic about their income growth.

The Fed is way behind the curve in lowering rates.

We have reduced the deficit by 600 billion year-over-year.

We will be finalizing a housing plan that will be announced sometime in the new year.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.37% lower on the day to trade at 97.90.