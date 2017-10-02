Weekend news: Greece back in the spot-light, Jean-Claude Juncker concerned for EU

The weekend did not give us any dramas for the open today, but for me, the main news is back with Greece and the EU in respect to populism and a failed EU project in the making.

Over the weekend, there was continued and mounting concerns over Greek debt with the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, that considers himself as a ruthless truth teller on Greece, was speaking in an interview on German Radio - (Note: He also announced that he will step down when his current term ends in 2019). Alarmingly, but not totally surprising, he said the bailout program for Greece could fall apart. This comes as most IMF directors have believed that more relief for Greece may be required to restore debt sustainability. Mr Juncker also said that the UK could divide opinion among EU leaders once Brexit negotiations begin.

Other headlines

Other headlines that caught attention included Federal Reserve's Fischer who said that there is significant uncertainty about US fiscal policy, although he doesn't feel that the Dodd-Frank, as a whole, is going to be repealed by Trump's administration in respect to market reform's Trump was looking to implement.