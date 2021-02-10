Weaker USD makes it more attractive for inflows, US economy outperforming – JP Morgan

In its latest research, JP Morgan strikes a mixed tone for the US economy and its currency, namely the greenback.

The investment bank cited substantial deterioration in the US current account and fiscal position but saw the US economy outperforming. “A weaker USD makes it more attractive for inflows though,” the report further mentioned.

Talking about market performance, the JPM report eyed “noisy trading rage” for EUR/USD and USD/JPY but outperformance for AUD/USD and the CAD against the USD.

In a separate report, quoted by Bloomberg, JP Morgan’s Global Head of Quantitative and Derivative Strategies Marko Kolanovic said that the market has likely entered an upswing phase of a new commodity supercycle.