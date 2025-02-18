Walmart Earnings Preview: Q4 results expected on Thursday

- Walmart earnings on Thursday are top focus of Dow Jones traders this week.
- Wall Street expects $0.65 in adjusted EPS for Q4.
- WMT stock has risen 85% over the past year.
- Revenue is expected to reach $179 billion in Q4.
Walmart (WMT) is among the major concerns offering earnings results this week and the foremost among Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) components. In the week shortened by Monday’s Presidents’ Day holiday, Walmart will release results for the fiscal fourth quarter ending in January on Thursday morning.
Besides the Federal Reserve (Fed) Minutes on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey on Thursday or S&P Global PMIs slated for Friday, Walmart by itself will be watched by many in the market for its broad picture of the United States (US) economy. As the nation’s largest retailer, a lot of data can be gleaned from quarterly results concerning the general state of the US consumer, who many economists believe sits at the base of the entire global economy.
Walmart earnings
Analysts are so far mixed in the leadup to Walmart results. While nine analysts have raised their earnings per share (EPS) estimate for the quarter, 18 have cut their own in the past 90 days.
The current consensus on Wall Street has Arkansas’ finest earning $0.65 in adjusted EPS on revenue of $179 billion. This would amount to an 8% annual increase in EPS and a 4% annual increase in revenue.
Considering how well Walmart stock has performed over the past year, it is a tall order to expect a large rally in the share price. WMT stock is already up 15% this year and has gained 85% over the past 12 months. The company’s acquisition of smart TV maker Vizio has impressed the market thus far, and EPS is expected to continue growing in the 10% to 12% range/
Walmart's management recently announced that it is eliminating certain positions and even closing down whole offices in Hoboken, New Jersey and North Carolina as it focuses on consolidating its management in Bentonville, Arkansas, Sunnyvale, California and Bellevue, Washington. The move is viewed as a cost-cutting effort.
On Thursday, analysts will likely want further color on Walmart’s Canada operations. In light of threatened 25% tariffs from the Trump administration against Canadian imports, Canadians have begun an ad-hoc boycott of US products and businesses. The market will want to know if Walmart Canada is feeling the pain since the superstore chain is planning on opening dozens of new locations across Canada over the next several years and spending $4.5 billion in order to do so.
Walmart stock chart
Walmart shares have risen so steadily over the past year that it would make sense that the stock price consolidates at a lower level no matter which way the results turn. Walmart is currently trading near $104 per share, which provides it with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 42. This makes it quite richly-valued compared to its five-year historical average of 25.
As a shareholder, I'm tempted to take profits here before the earnings come in on Thursday.
Support near the 100-day Simple Moving Average at $90 coincides with historical support seen there in December and January. Besides that range, further support in the space between $83 and $84 from last October and November provides further downside protection.
WMT daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0450 on USD recovery
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and declines toward 1.0450 on Tuesday despite the upbeat ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment data for Germany and the Eurozone. Rising US Treasury bond yields support the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above1.2600
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.2600 on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the pair edged higher with the initial reaction to the UK labor market data, which showed that the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.4% in the three months to December.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, rises to $2,920 area
Gold builds on Monday's modest gains and rises to the $2,920 area on Tuesday. Markets brace for headlines to come in from Saudi Arabia, where US and Russian officials are meeting for peace talks. Meanwhile, rising US T-bond yields could limit XAU/USD's upside.
Why Solana, XRP, Dogecoin and BNB are crashing?
Solana (SOL), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Binance Coin (BNB) decline on Tuesday. Top altcoins ranked by market capitalization are in a downward trend, even though Bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate around the $95,000 level.
Rates down under
Today all Australian eyes were on the Reserve Bank of Australia, and rates were cut as expected. RBA Michele Bullock said higher interest rates had been working as expected, slowing economic activity and curbing inflation, but warned that Tuesday’s first rate cut since 2020 was not the start of a series of reductions.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.