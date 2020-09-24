Wall Street's financial sector will not be happy with Brainard as Treasury Secretary

Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, is touted to have Lael Brainard of the Federal Reserve, a centralist, as his Treasury secretary pick.

This would be a choice that would keep both Wall Street and progressives in-line.

The more provocative choice of Senator Elizabeth Warren hasn’t been ruled out though.

However, this may not be the favourite choice for the financial industry as she has been known for her crusade against the banks.

Meanwhile, Steven Mnuchin, who has served as Treasury chief since 2017, has publicly said he would serve a full second Trump term if he wins.