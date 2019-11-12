Wall Street stretches higher, attention remains on Trump speech

All 11-major S&P 500 sectors are in positive territory in early trade.

US President Donald Trump's speech in New York is awaited.

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher after the opening bell on Tuesday as investors are waiting for President Donald Trump to deliver his remarks at the Economic Club of New York luncheon. Citing a source familiar with President Trump's prepared remarks, Politico earlier today reported that Trump was expected to deliver a "constructive statement" on China.

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.23% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both adding 0.5% and flirting with all-time highs.

Reflecting the upbeat tone, all 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 are in the positive territory with the Energy Index and Materials Index leading the rally.