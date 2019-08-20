Wall Street opens modestly lower on fading trade optimism

- China's foreign ministry says they are dissatisfied with US action on Huawei.
- 10-year US Treasury bond drops more than 2% to weigh on financial shares.
- Falling crude oil prices weigh on energy shares on Tuesday.
After closing the last three sessions higher, major equity indexes in the US started the day in the negative territory on Tuesday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.27% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were erasing 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.
Following the US decision to delay the ban on Huawei for 90 days while adding 46 new Huawei subsidiaries to the entity list, China's Commerce Ministry said that they were dissatisfied with the US sanctions on Huawei, killing hopes of the US action to bring sides closer to a trade deal.
The risk-off atmosphere ramped up the demand for safe-haven Treasury bonds and forced the yield on the 10-year reference to lose more than 2% on the day and weighed on the rate-sensitive S&P 500 Financials Index, which was last down 0.9% on the day to lead the losers.
In the meantime, following Monday's recovery, crude oil prices turned south today and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last down 1.4% on the day, causing the S&P 500 Energy Index to erase 0.85% in the early trade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1100 as Italy's political crisis deepens
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100. Italy's PM Conte has announced his resignation, deepening the political crisis. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Powell's speech on Friday.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2100 on Merkel's softer approach to the backstop
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, up after German Chancellor Merkel said that practical solutions are needed on the Irish backstop. However, the chances for renegotiation are slim.
USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather
The Asian traders look for further details to extend the USD/JPY pair’s previous run-up as a pullback emerges on the chart around 106.60 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480
Gold closed well below $1,504 on Monday, validating the bearish outside bar candlestick pattern created on Friday. A bearish outside bar candle occurs when the price action for a specific day falls outside the high and low of the preceding day.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.