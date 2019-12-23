Wall Street opens higher led by Boeing rally

Boeing shares gain more than 3% after company announces leadership change.

S&P 500 Industrials Index outperforms major sectors on Monday.

Wall Street's main indexes started the holiday-shortened week higher led by industrial-giant Boeing's strong upsurge. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.35% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.25% and 0.1%, respectively.

Boeing on Monday announced that Dennis A. Muilenburg has resigned from his positions as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and got replaced by David Calhoun with an aim to restore confidence in the company moving forward. The company's shares rose sharply at the opening bell and were last up more than 3% on the day.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the S&P 500 Industrials Index was up 0.4% in the early trade to lead the winners. On the other hand, the defensive Utilities and Real Estate indexes were posting modest losses to reflect the upbeat mood ahead of the Christmas holiday.