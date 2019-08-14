Wall Street opens deep in negative territory on global growth worries

- US yield curve inversion sparks recession fears.
- Disappointing data from China and Germany weigh on growth outlook.
- Falling crude oil prices drag energy shares lower.
Wall Street's main indexes started the day deep in the negative territory on Wednesday as signalled by the sharp drop witnessed in the stocks futures. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were both down 1.5% on the day while the S&P 500 was erasing 1.4%.
Disappointing retail sales and industrial production data from China earlier today couple with the gloomy growth data from Germany, which showed 0.1% contraction in the economic activity in the second quarter, revived concerns over a sharp slowdown in the global economic growth and weighed on the US Treasury bond yields.
With the 10-year and the 2-year US Treasury bond yields inverting for the first time since 2007, worries over a recession in the US also hurt the market sentiment.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is down 2.8% on the day while the Financials and Technology indexes are erasing 1.8% and 1.5%. On the other hand, the defensive Utilities Index stays in the positive territory in the early trade to confirm the market mood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped below as US and German recession fears grow
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 as the US bond yield curve inverts and points to a recession. Earlier, Germany reported the economy contracted in Q2. The US-Sino trade war is weighing.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but off the highs. The yield curve has inverted in both the US and the UK – signaling a potential recession in both countries. Trade tensions and Brexit are eyed.
USD/JPY recovers to 106.50 amid mixed market sentiment
USD/JPY is seen making a minor recovery from 106.25 lows, but the bulls appear to lack follow-through amid concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data while US-China trade optimism remains supportive.
Gold advances beyond $1,510 as risk-aversion takes control of markets
The precious metal lost value in USD terms on Tuesday after the positive developments surrounding the US-China trade talks triggered risk-on flows. The XAU/USD pair is trading at $1,514.50, gaining 0.87% on a daily basis.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.