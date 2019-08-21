Wall Street finishes in the green, DJIA 240 points up post FOMC

DJIA, climbed 240.29 points, or 0.9%, to 26,202.73.

S&P 500 index climbed 23.92 points, or 0.8%, to 2,924.43.

The Nasdaq Composite Index ran up 71.65 points, or 0.9%, to 8,020.21.

the Federal Open Market Committee minutes was the one to watch in the US session which did little to sway the market's opinion that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again, likely as soon as the next meeting around in September.

FOMC minutes highlights:

Participants said forward guidance and QE might not be enough to eliminate protracted risks at the lower bound.

Several said uncertainties remained about the efficacy of QE.

A number of Fed officials stressed the need for Fed flexibility.

A couple of policymakers would have preferred a 50 bp cut to address low inflation.

Several favoured maintaining rates unchanged.

Those who favoured cut pointed to decelerating economy, elevated risks on the global economy and inflation.

A few policymakers expressed concern of 3m/10y yield curve inversion.

DJIA Overview Today last price 26268 Today Daily Change 366.00 Today Daily Change % 1.41 Today daily open 25902 Trends Daily SMA20 26366.9 Daily SMA50 26624.88 Daily SMA100 26312.5 Daily SMA200 25609.96 Levels Previous Daily High 26204 Previous Daily Low 25894 Previous Weekly High 26430 Previous Weekly Low 25238 Previous Monthly High 27408 Previous Monthly Low 26616 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26012.42 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26085.58 Daily Pivot Point S1 25796 Daily Pivot Point S2 25690 Daily Pivot Point S3 25486 Daily Pivot Point R1 26106 Daily Pivot Point R2 26310 Daily Pivot Point R3 26416



