Wall Street close: US benchmarks under pressure, managed to end off session lows

  • DJIA, lost around 280 points, or 1%, to end near 27,503.
  • Nasdaq Composite lost around 47 points, or 0.6% to finish near 8,521.
  • The S&P 500 dropped about 21 points, or 0.7%, to close near 3,093.

US benchmarks on Tuesday were lower but managed to end off session lows despite antagonistic comments from President Donald Trump who provocative statement indicated that there was no sense of urgency to secure a trade deal with China and that it could even wait until after the 2020 presidential election. 

Risk assets were under pressure

Indeed, risk assets were under pressure again with the US 10-year notes down to 1.70%, its biggest one-day drop since Aug. 1, while the two-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD02Y, -4.23%  shed 8.2 basis points to 1.532%, its largest single-day decline since Oct. 31. WTI was little changed, rallying a more modest 0.4% to USD56.2 per barrel on hopes of production cuts while gold benefitted from safe-haven buying, rallying 1.5% to $1478.8/oz.

DJIA levels

DJIA

Overview
Today last price 27498
Today Daily Change -284.00
Today Daily Change % -1.02
Today daily open 27782
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27861.55
Daily SMA50 27237.06
Daily SMA100 26911.05
Daily SMA200 26510.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 28206
Previous Daily Low 27782
Previous Weekly High 28196
Previous Weekly Low 27944
Previous Monthly High 28196
Previous Monthly Low 27058
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27943.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28044.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 27640.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 27499.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 27216.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 28064.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 28347.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 28488.67

 

 

