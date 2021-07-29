Wall Street Close: Upbeat earnings, US data recall bulls

- US equity benchmarks post mild gains as US data backed Fed’s resistance to taper.
- US Q2 GDP missed strong forecasts but consumption details are firmer, housing cools.
- Amazon flashed mixed earnings but Ford, Yum Brands and Align Technologies pleased bulls.
Wall Street regains upside momentum, though mildly, on Thursday after the key US statistics justify the Fed’s little inclination to taper and keep the easy money flowing. Also backing the mood could be the upbeat earnings and chatters over President Joe Biden’s infrastructures spending bill.
The preliminary readings of the US Q2 GDP slipped beneath 8.5% QoQ forecasts to 6.5%, versus 6.4% prior, but consumer spending remained very strong. Further, Pending Home Sales for June eased and weekly Jobless Claims also jumped, suggesting the need for further stimulus even as the economy is improving. Elsewhere, US Senators are haggling over the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending plan after allowing it to be discussed in the House, paving way for the much-awaited stimulus following multiple days of a delay.
Against this backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) adds to 150 points of 0.44% to end the day around 35,084 whereas the S&P 500 prints 0.42% daily gains to mark 4,419 as of Thursday’s closing, after refreshing the record top with 4,429.97 level. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gains 0.11% intraday, up 15.7 points, to 14,778 by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the equity benchmarks ignored a jump in the US Treasury yields to return to gains on Thursday. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields gained three basis points to 1.266% by the end of the North American session.
Talking about earnings, Amazon missed revenue targets and joined PayPal to drop but Ford Motor Company, KFC owner Yum Brands and Align Technologies kept the market’s overall optimism intact. It’s worth noting the shares of Tesla and Apple helped Nasdaq to remain mildly bid.
Looking forward, second-tier US data may offer little entertainment to the US share traders on Friday but talks over the infrastructures spending and covid restrictions could be the catalysts to follow.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.1900 on broad dollar’s weakness
The greenback fell further in the Fed’s aftermath and after the US Q2 GDP missed expectations. Stocks lost momentum but remained in the green.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3950 on Fed dovishness, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, extending its gains after the Fed seemed reluctant to taper bond buys. The EU's suspension of legal action over the NI protocol supports sterling. UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
XAU/USD eyes $1,845 as bulls reclaim 200-day SMA
Gold is up more than 1% on Thursday. The next target on the upside is located at $1,845. USD continues to have a hard time finding demand following disappointing data releases.
Cardano price fails to secure momentum, as 2018 high haunts ADA
Cardano price was firmly rejected at the 2018 high on July 26, emphasizing the importance of the level in securing a renewed and sustainable rally to the all-time high.
US Second Quarter GDP and Inflation: Economics and politics
The US economy pulled up short of expectations in the second quarter, expanding at a 6.5% annualized rate despite government largesse of $1.9 trillion that began in March. Economists had predicted a 8.5% growth rate.