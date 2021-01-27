Wall Street Close: Major indices drop as retail darlings pop, short-seller agony continues

- The S&P 500 dropped roughly 100 points on the day to fall back to the 3750 mark.
- Stocks dropped amid overvaluation concerns as the parabolic short-squeeze in hedge fund short favourite stocks continued.
US stock markets saw substantial downside on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 dropping 2.6% and falling below 3750, the Nasdaq 100 dropping 2.8% and the Dow dropping 2.1%. No specific headline or theme was behind the downside moves, though numerous analysts have been expressing increased concern about potential stock market overvaluation that might be triggering profit-taking, with stocks still fairly close to record high levels.
Overvaluation concerns in the broader market are not being helped by the ongoing parabolic moves being seen in small cap/hedge fund most shorted stocks; GameStop was up another 134.8% on the day as the reddit retail army, which coordinates itself on sub-reddit WallStreetBets, continued to pump the stock. Other retail darling stocks also saw significant upside. Some market commentators suggested that Hedge Funds with short-positions in stocks such as GameStop who had not yet closed out their positions by buying the stock are likely to have faced margin calls in order to keep their short positions open; in order to meet these margin requirements, they might have sold profitable long positions, something which might have weighed on the broader market.
David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK told Reuters that "fears are circulating that some investment funds might be quickly closing out positions as a way of shoring up their cash… It is early days yet but we might see selling pressure ramp up for fear there could be a stampede for the exit.” Elsewhere, a number of retail trader focused brokerages saw outages amid the high volumes and this was also cited as a downside catalyst for the market.
With the ongoing short-squeeze of epic proportions stealing the limelight again on Wednesday, less attention than usual was paid to this month’s Fed meeting; the bank held policy settings on hold as expected and largely stuck to the script of recent commentary (i.e. Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the notion of any imminent tapering of asset purchases).
Large Cap Earnings
Apple is about 1% lower in aftermarket trade despite a very strong Q1 2021 earnings report; earning per share came in at $1.68, above forecasts for $1.41 and quarterly revenue was $111.4B, well above expectations for $103.28B. iPad, iPhone, Mac, Wearables/Home/Accessories and Services sales all beat expectations. Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that demand for new Macs and iPads had been very strong and said he is very optimistic about the growing services business. Sales in China were also strong.
Facebook earnings were also better than expected and FB shares are up 1.5% in aftermarket trade; earning per share came in at $3.88 versus expectations for $3.21, quarterly revenue was $28.1B versus expectations for $26.41. Meanwhile, Tesla earnings were more mixed; earnings per share underwhelmed at $0.80, below the expected $1.01, but quarterly revenue was stronger than expected at $10.7B (versus forecasts for 10.32B). TSLA shares are lower by 3.2% in after-hours trade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Teases monthly low after Fed showdown, 0.7640 becomes the key
AUD/USD remains heavy near three-week bottom, fails to keep bounce off 0.7643. Fed matched wide market expectations of a dovish halt, ECB official renewed further rate cut expectations. Aussie Import-Export Price Index can offer intermediate moves, risk catalysts and US GDP will be important.
EUR/USD consolidates biggest losses in two weeks around 1.2100 as focus shifts to US Q4 GDP
EUR/USD keeps bounce off eight-day low but struggles to hold 1.2100. The currency major dropped to the lowest since January 18 the previous day. European Consumer Confidence, German inflation and US Jobless Claims can also entertain traders.
Gold struggles to keep bounce off eight-day low below $1,850, eyes US Q4 GDP
Gold fades the corrective pullback despite snapping two-day losing streak. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest in eight days on Wednesday before bouncing off $1,831. Fed marked dovish halt, Powell tried to placate bears.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.