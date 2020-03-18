Wall Street Close: DJIA ends below 20,000 in frantic markets

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, lost around 1,334 points.
  • S&P 500 SPX finished lower around 131 points.
  • The Nasdaq Composite closed nearly 345 points lower.

In another day of extreme selling, as markets weighed the callosal fall out pertaining to the fact that consumers are on lockdown and that businesses will fail worldwide, equities plunged while the bond markets focussed on how the enormous economic support to bridge the impact of the crisis will be financed.

US benchmarks were down sharply on Wednesday as the market fears surrounding COVID-19 continue to weigh heavily on investor sentiment sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average to close below the psychologically important 20,000 level for the first time since February 2017. 

Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, lost around 1,334 points, or 6.3%, to close near 19,904 while the S&P 500 SPX finished lower around 131 points, or 5.2%, around 2,398. The Nasdaq Composite closed nearly 345 points lower, down 4.7%, near 6,990. Once again, the S&P 500 hit a circuit-breaker in the early afternoon.

After the close, there was news that the New York Stock Exchange was to temporarily close its trading floor and move to fully electronic trading starting on Monday, March 23 due to the coronavirus.

White House to the rescue

As analysts at ANZ Bank explained, "unlimited amounts of liquidity are being provided by central banks and governments are working fast to provide the needed economic support to firms and households. Markets are taking no solace from the policy responses so far and any interim bounce in risk is being sold, including in traditional safe-haven markets like the US Treasury bond market".

Central banks continue to innovate with fresh policy initiatives coming each day, mostly aimed at shoring up liquidity and preventing bond yields, basis spreads and curve spreads from steepening, all of which ripples down to other parts of the credit and cash markets. Dislocation is happening here and some markets are borderline dysfunctional.

DJIA levels

DJIA

Overview
Today last price 19854
Today Daily Change -1056.00
Today Daily Change % -5.05
Today daily open 20910
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25462.6
Daily SMA50 27619.64
Daily SMA100 27811.57
Daily SMA200 27227.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21374
Previous Daily Low 19882
Previous Weekly High 25038
Previous Weekly Low 20406
Previous Monthly High 29586
Previous Monthly Low 24690
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20451.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20804.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 20070
Daily Pivot Point S2 19230
Daily Pivot Point S3 18578
Daily Pivot Point R1 21562
Daily Pivot Point R2 22214
Daily Pivot Point R3 23054

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

