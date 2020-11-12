Wall Street Close: COVID pandemic cases surging sink US stocks

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 358.48 points or 1.22%.
  • The S&P 500 fell  38.94 points or 1.09%.
  • The Nasdaq composite dropped 84.98 points or 0.72%.

US stocks on Wall Street have been tarnished with the surge in US coronavirus cases and the prospects of subsequent lockdowns and harsh economic restriction policies under a Democratic lead White House.

While the news of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine has been welcomed, the continuing rise in Covid cases weighs on risk sentiment and investors have weighed the timeline for the mass rollout.

The US covid outbreak is uncontrolled throughout all states and we had already started to see a rotation from economic growth stocks back into the stay-at-home choices again on Wednesday. 

New York became the latest state to introduce stricter social distancing rules with new infections in the country staying above the psychological 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day. 

While the vaccine is on track to be authorized as early as next month, there are still many logistical challenges in getting enough people vaccinated.

Additionally, while new data showed that US jobless claims fell to a seven-month low last week, the pace of job recovery has slowed.

Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 358.48 points, or 1.22%, to 29,039.15, the S&P 500 fell  38.94 points, or 1.09%, to 3,533.72 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 84.98 points, or 0.72%, to 11,701.45.

''The blue-chip Dow DJI was pulled down by industrial and financial companies sensitive to economic growth, with Boeing Co BA and Goldman Sachs GS each down more than 2%,'' Reuters reports.

''Airlines and cruise operators, among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, also fell.''

However, it is not all bad news for stocks this week and despite the drop today, the S&P 500 has gained almost 2% so far this week.

Stocks are elevated on a weekly basis following the US election result, yet to be officially confirmed, but buoyed on the prospects of a divided Congress.

With the GOP expected to hold the Senate, the new President-select Joe Biden would be prevented from enacting tax hikes that would hurt corporate profits.

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3540.5
Today Daily Change -33.50
Today Daily Change % -0.94
Today daily open 3574
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3439.46
Daily SMA50 3406.19
Daily SMA100 3345.73
Daily SMA200 3133.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3582.75
Previous Daily Low 3549.5
Previous Weekly High 3529.75
Previous Weekly Low 3277.25
Previous Monthly High 3548.25
Previous Monthly Low 3234.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3570.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3562.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 3554.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 3535.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 3521.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 3588
Daily Pivot Point R2 3602
Daily Pivot Point R3 3621.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD under pressure, still above 0.7200

AUD/USD under pressure, still above 0.7200

The AUD/USD pair continues trading in tight intraday ranges, although a worsening market’s sentiment weighed on the Aussie. Critical support at 0.7170.

AUD/USD News

Gold: Bulls take up the safe-haven baton on covid spread

Gold: Bulls take up the safe-haven baton on covid spread

The price of gold is trading at $1,881.76 and has travelled between a low of $1,862.88 and a high of $1,883.81 having accumulated around 0.90% in value at the time of writing. 

Gold news

USD/JPY approaches 105.00 as stocks slide

USD/JPY approaches 105.00 as stocks slide

Equities turned red in Europe and America as coronavirus-related concerns weighed. USD/JPY trades near 105.00 as risk turns off.

USD/JPY News

Downward pressure mounts behind Bitcoin price as investors sell the PayPal news

Downward pressure mounts behind Bitcoin price as investors sell the PayPal news

In October, PayPal, the giant payment provider, announced the support for cryptocurrencies enabling users to buy, sell, and hold digital assets. The initial launch was set for early 2021; however, due to the initial demand, the company decided to start as soon as possible.

Read more

WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks

WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks

Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was +4.3 million barrels in the week ending November 6th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures