Wall Street Close: Bulls pull-out at last hour, benchmarks end off their highs

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 113.37 points, or 0.4%.
- The S&P 500 ended 16.2 points higher, or 0.47%.
- Nasdaq Composite ended 37.51 points higher, or 0.33%.
Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday although were down from their highs on the day when it became apparent that the talks among US lawmakers were not progressing as fast as hoped.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was optimistic Democrats could reach a deal with the White House early on which spurred investors on at the start of the day.
She added there should be an indication of a possible agreement later on Tuesday, but that never came.
“Hopefully by the end of the day today, we’ll know where we all are,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Bloomberg television.
Instead, a phone call was held between Pelosi and Steven Mnuchin which did not resolve matters according to the Chief of Staff Mike Meadows who made a statement or two after the market close.
Meanwhile, the third-quarter earnings season saw 66 S&P 500 companies reporting results.
86.4% have topped expectations for earnings, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
S&P 500 levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|3467.25
|Today Daily Change
|9.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|3458
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3403.21
|Daily SMA50
|3406.86
|Daily SMA100
|3292.07
|Daily SMA200
|3122.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3505.5
|Previous Daily Low
|3455
|Previous Weekly High
|3548.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|3441
|Previous Monthly High
|3587
|Previous Monthly Low
|3209.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3474.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3486.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3440.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3422.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3389.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3490.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3523.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3541.17
EUR/USD holds near fresh weekly highs ahead of a US stimulus update
The EUR/USD pair trades well above the 1.1800 level after reaching 1.1840 a fresh October high. Market players cautiously optimistic ahead of fresh headlines related to US fiscal aid.
AUD/USD fades pullback from one month low ahead of Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD bounces from 0.7019, the lowest in one month, couldn’t exceed 0.7073, prices battle with four-month-old support line. Mixed headlines concerning the US stimulus offered a breathing space to the sellers called by RBA minutes.
XAU/USD bears waiting to feed on head and shoulders
The price of gold has been sucking in the bears since the break of the 1930/20 support, only to pull in demand again at the 1850 mark.
Bitcoin breaks above $12,000 first time since September 1; traders anticipate a bull run
Bitcoin is currently trading at $12,020 after breaking the critical psychological level of $12,000 for the first time since September 1.
WTI extends the consolidation around $40.00 ahead of API
Prices of the barrel of WTI extend the consolidative mood for yet another session on Tuesday, always around the key $40.00 level.