Wall Street Close: Bulls cheer Trump’s surprise signing of stimulus amid low volume

- US equity rallied despite holiday-thinned trading as American President Donald Trump backs covid aid package.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.68% while the S&P 500 jumped 0.87%.
- The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.74% higher after refreshing the record top to 12,930.
US President Donald Trump offered a Santa rally to Wall Street benchmarks during Monday. The White House Leader surprised global markets by signing the US coronavirus (COVID-19) aid relief bill on Sunday.
Read: Forex Today: US stimulus bill signed, equities run
Despite demanding an increase in paycheck amount to $2,000 and removal of section 230, US President Trump offered a Christmas gift to Wall Street benchmarks as all three key indices refreshed all-time high amid an otherwise dull session. The house currently debates a bill to provide in $2,000 direct stimulus checks while a senior officer from the US Treasury suggests sending $600 stimulus checks to individuals this week as previously planned.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI30) added 0.68% to end at 30,403.96 points after refreshing all recorded top with 30,525.56, while the S&P 500 eased from an all-time high of 3,741.23 to 3,735.13, up 0.87% on a day, by the time of closing. Further, the Nasdaq Composite followed suit by rising to the record top of 12,930.89 before closing with 0.74% gains to 12,899.42.
Stocks of Apple and Disney contributed to Dow’s run-up whereas technology giants DXC Technology Company and Xerox Holdings Corporation could be spotted helping the S&P 500.
While cheering the stimulus-led rally, equity bulls ignored the downbeat reading of the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for December, down to 9.7 from 12 prior. Also on the negative side is the jump in the COVID-19 cases in the UK.
Looking forward, the year-end holiday season can keep restricting market moves amid a light calendar and low volume. Though headlines concerning the virus and vaccine may offer intermediate moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Buyers keep June 2018 top on radar amid US aid package news
AUD/USD reverses losses from the multi-month high following its bounce off 0.7557. US President Donald Trump passes covid aid package, House debates $2000 paycheck amount. Aussie-China tussle continues despite no audience due to the year-end holiday mood.
GBP/USD languishes close to lows of the day at 1.3450
GBP/USD is languishing close to lows of the day around 1.3450. The “sell the fact” reaction to the announcement of the deal last week has continued into the final trading week of the year. The “sell the fact” reaction to the announcement of ...
Gold slides back to lows above $1870
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are over $6 lower on the day or down around 0.4% and trading close to lows of the day in the $1870s heading into the Monday FX close at 22:00GMT. A combination of risk-on and USD strength has hurt the precious metal.
Coinbase will suspend trading of XRP in January
According to the most recent announcement by Coinbase, the exchange will suspend all XRP trading on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10 AM PST. After the recent announcement from OKCoin about the suspension of XRP trading and deposits, Coinbase joins the party.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.