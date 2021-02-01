Wall Street Close: Bulls cheer retail rush to silver, stimulus talks in focus

- Wall Street benchmarks rebound as market players favor mine stocks amid silver’s stellar rise.
- Hopes of US stimulus, jump in vaccinations offer extra support.
- Dow gains 0.76%, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise 1.65% and 2.55% respectively.
Although silver has been the bull’s favorite on Monday, Wall Street benchmarks also kick-started the busy week on a positive note as market frenzy favored further acceleration in stocks, mainly the mining ones.
The DJIA gained 229 points, 0.76%, to close at 30,211.91 whereas the Nasdaq Composite Index came in first with 2.55% gains, up 332 points to 13,403. Further, the S&P 500 Index also followed the suit by adding 59.62 points, or 2.55%, to 3,773.86.
Mixed US activity numbers for January failed to disappoint buyers cheering downbeat European economics increasing odds of further stimulus. Also keeping the mood positive were talks surrounding US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid package as markets seem confident that Republicans may finally agree to the much-awaited stimulus despite recent offers of nearly $600 billion of relief.
Major attention, though, was given to the mining stocks as a jump in silver prices and physical demand drove market players to pile their coin inventories amid social media platform chatters. “The iShares Silver Trust ETF - the largest silver-backed ETF - jumped 7.1%. Data showed its holdings rose by a record 37 million shares from Thursday to Friday alone, each representing an ounce of silver,” said Reuters.
It’s worth mentioning that the comparative vaccine advantage of the US, versus the rest of the Western world, offered extra fuel to the run-up.
Amid these plays, Federal Reserve policymakers, namely Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reiterated the need for further stimulus amid economic uncertainty. Additionally, Fed’s Bostic turned down the odds that Gamestop, retail trading volatility needing the monetary policy address.
Looking forward, US stimulus chatters and market frenzy will be in focus ahead of Friday’s key NFP. Meanwhile, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccine news can also entertain the traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates within pennant above 0.7600 ahead of RBA rate decision
AUD/USD performer well compared to other G10/USD major pairings on Monday, finishing the day flat close to 0.7620 in contrast to its risk-sensitive G10 peers such as CAD and NZD which both succumbed to US dollar strength.
Silver steadies below eight-year highs in the mid-$29.00s
Spot silver is consolidating in the mid-$29.00s, just below eight-year highs set earlier in the session. Numerous demand metrics suggest a surge in demand, which is still being driven by Reddit linked small investors.
Litecoin is on the brink of a massive breakout to $180 as whales go into buying spree
Litecoin has been trading downwards since its peak of $185 on January 10 but has established a robust support level at $122. The digital asset seems to be on the verge of a breakout as several metrics have turned positive for LTC.
Churchill Capital Corp IV corrects and scores a potentially Reddit induced session high
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) has corrected higher from the session lows and has penetrated the 26th Jan highs to score 25.97. Fundamentally, investors are still waiting for the merger news, however, a Reddit bid could be at play.
US Dollar Index: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and trades at shouting distance from the key 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.