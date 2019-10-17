Wall Street benchmarks end in the green despite mixed Brexit sentiment

- S&P 500 index put on around 8 points, or 0.3%, near 2,998.
- DJIA, closed with a gain of around 26 points, or 0.1%, near 27,028
- Nasdaq Composite index closed around 8,157, up 33 points, or 0.4%
US benchmarks on Wall Street climbed on Thursday, despite the risks of a Brexit deal not passing through UK Parliament – (The new Brexit preliminary deal must still be approved by the U.K. parliament in a vote to take place on Saturday).
However, third-quarter U.S. earnings reports offered support. Subsequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, closed with a gain of around 26 points, or 0.1%, near 27,028. The S&P 500 index put on around 8 points, or 0.3%, near 2,998 and the Nasdaq Composite index closed around 8,157, up 33 points, or 0.4%.
Brexit deal?
The path towards agreeing on a Withdrawal Agreement 2.0 ws set in stone on Thursday with the UK and EU reaching an agreement to replace the Irish backstop arrangement.
"The deal means that Northern Ireland will be part of the UK customs union, and will benefit from any UK trade deals. Northern Ireland will be subject to EU tariffs for imports from third-party countries that can be re-exported to the EU, and tariffs and checks will be conducted by the British government," analysts at ANZ Bank (ANZ) explained.
"The key focus for Brexit now is Saturday’s emergency session in parliament where there will be a meaningful vote on the Johnson deal. But the PM is in a weak position. He needs 320 votes but there are only 287 Conservative MPs. The key Northern Ireland party (DUP), which Johnson needs, said it won’t vote for the deal. Some opposition MPs may well support the deal, but the vote will be close" - ANZ.
DJIA levels
DJIA is basing in the low 27000s, consolidating while bulls weigh prospects of an advance towards the key 27500s targets on a break of the 27200s. Trend-line resistance guards the July highs. On the downside, bears look for a close below the trendline support guarding a run to the 200-DMA down in the 26000s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair consolidates intraday gains, despite not so encouraging Brexit headlines after all. Mixed US data keeps the greenback under pressure, as well as equities trading in the green.
GBP/USD comfortable above 1.2800, focus shifts to Parliament
The EU27 approved the latest withdrawal agreement and the political declaration, as expected. Broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair ahead of Parliament's extraordinary session next Saturday.
USD/JPY recovers modestly from daily lows, steadies near 108.60
The USD/JPY pair fell to a daily low of 108.47 in the early trading hours of the American session but was able to stage a technical rebound in the last couple of hours.
Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.
As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again
Where does the dollar go from here? We might wonder if an okay US economy still fades a bit in the face of a recovering European and perhaps UK economy. We guess the dollar is not getting a comeuppance right now, just a correction.