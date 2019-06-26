Wall Street benchmarks consolidate lower and the DJIA clings to the 4-HR pivot

- DJIA was falling 11.4 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,536.82.
- The S&P 500 dropped 3.6 points, or 0.1%, to 2,913.78.
- The Nasdaq Composite Index added 25.2 points, or about 0.3%, to 7,909.97.
Wall Street was ending in the red as investors weighed up the prospects to come from the G20 later in the week and reflect on worsening economic data. with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, falling 11.4 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,536.82, while the S&P 500 lost 3.6 points, or 0.1%, to 2,913.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, +0.32% rose 25.2 points, or about 0.3%, to 7,909.97.
U.S. data
Analysts at ANZ bank noted that the May US durable goods headline outturn of -1.3% was weak, but ex-transport orders rose 0.3% and core orders were also stronger than expected, rising 0.4% m/m. "Core shipments, which are actual orders delivered and a good barometer of actual business investment spending, rose 0.7% m/m, up from 0.4% m/m in April. The data provided some push back against a 50bp rate cut by the Fed, and market pricing adjusted accordingly."
DJIA levels
The DJIA popped and dropped back Tuesday’s lows, the pivot at 26550 on the 4HR and 1HR chart, testing the 20 June low and backing away from the 3rd Oct 2018 highs, putting the 26951 Oct 2018 highs and the 27000 psychological level back over the horizon, for now. Below 26500, the prior sideways consolidating above the 61.8% Fibo retracement level of April to June swing highs and lows guard 25984 and then a 50% mean reversion of the current range to the 257940s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY sticks to gains near 107.70, looks to snap 7-day losing streak
Following the sharp upsurge witnessed during the European trading hours, the USD/JPY pair has gone into a consolidation phase and is now moving in a relatively tight range in the upper half of its daily trading range.
Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.
EIA: Crude inventories decreased by 12.8 million barrels, WTI inches closer to $60
In its weekly petroleum report for the week ending June 21, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that the commercial crude oil inventories in the United States decreased by 12.8 million barrels from the previous week.