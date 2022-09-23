Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): With carnage everywhere, is it time to take shelter in 4% government debt?

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 23:
Equity markets continue their turmoil on Friday as any hope of a rally to end the week is dashed. Bond yields have accelerated as the 2-year breaches 4%. In Europe, yields are also higher as the UK embarks on an expensive tax cut package. This has boosted the dollar further as the cost of this package hits sterling sentiment. European equities moved lower mid-morning as yields moved higher. Investors now have a real alternative to equities with short-term yields at 4%.
This is likely to accelerate ETF and equity market outflows over the coming weeks. Take shelter in US government debt at 4% for a year and wait out the storm, many are surely thinking. This is certainly happening right now. Goldman Sachs of course will catch some headlines as they slash their forecast for the S&P 500 by about 15% for year-end. Retail traders have yet to run for the exits in total, but certainly the trend is likely to accelerate.
The dollar began cautiously after the BOJ intervention but soon regained its throne and rose across the board as sterling in particular fell. The dollar index is up to 112 now. Oil is lower at $80 as fears of a global recession continue. Oil is also under pressure from the strong dollar. Gold too is lower at $1,656 as yields rise and the yellow metal offers zero yield by comparison. Finally, Bitcoin is holding at $19,000.
European markets are lower: Eurostoxx, FTSE, and Dax are all 2% lower.
US futures are also lower: Nasdaq -1.2% and Dow and S7P -1%.
Wall Street top news (QQQ) (SPY)
UK cuts taxes across a huge range of sectors. Yields spike, GBP falls.
Costco (COST) revenues up but in nominal terms mostly it seems. Earnings ahead but margins lower and so stock lower.
Royal Caribbean (RCL) down 4% on note offering.
ARKK: Cathie Wood to step away from ETFs PRNT and IZRL. Perhaps focusing more on ARKK?
Ford (F) begins the construction of EV factory.
Raytheon (RTX) is up as it gets a hypersonic missile contract from DOD.
FedEx (FDX) says it will increase shipping rates and cut costs.
Qualcomm (QCOM) fell despite a positive-sounding update regarding automotive orders.
DocuSign (DOCU) gets new CEO from Google.
AstraZeneca (AZN) update from partner drug Ionis Pharma looks negative, not advancing to Stage 3.
Boeing (BA) to pay $200 million to settle SEC charges relating to 737 Max.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 0.9750 after upbeat US PMI data
Following a brief consolidation period, EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9750 during the American session on Friday. Better than expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US provided a boost to the dollar, further weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD renews multi-decade lows, closes in on 1.1000
After having recovered toward 1.1100 earlier in the day, GBP/USD turned south in the American session and touched its lowest level since 1985 near 1.1000. The PMI data from the US showed that the private sector activity recovered in September, fueling another leg higher in DXY.
Gold falls below $1,650 despite falling US yields
Pressured by the renewed dollar strength on upbeat PMI figures, gold lost its recovery momentum and dropped below $1,650. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains and turned flat at around 3.7%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses for the time being.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
TSLA suffers as yields continue to dominate
Tesla (TSLA) reacted poorly to the latest central bank developments with the stock falling 4% on Thursday. Main indices were not as badly hit with the S&P 500 losing less than 1% and the Nasdaq just over 1%.