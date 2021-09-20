Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 20:
Strap yourselves in and hold on tight as we are in for a white knuckle ride. Markets have finally cottoned on to the potential mess that is Evergrande. You heard it here, not first, but we have been on this one for a while. Asian markets tanked overnight, and Europe, never one to miss out on some pessimism, took the baton and hammered stocks further. It is a broad slide with growth and reopening stocks in particular getting hit hard. Watch meme names from the open as the high delta usually means some serious pain for the sector. We can see the new meme favourite IRNT down 7% in the premarket already.
The Evergrande situation may of course be dramatically overshadowed by the debt crisis in the US as a possible default looms over politicians' failure to raise the debt ceiling. Anything China can do, we can do better, or worse as the case may be. We cannot see politicians being that stupid, can we? The ramifications of a US default would be truly catastrophic for markets.
The currency markets remain aloof from the turmoil with the dollar barely changed at $1.1715 versus the euro. Gold is getting some safe-haven interest, up to $1,760 now, while Bitcoin is sliding to $43,400. Oil will naturally slide on global growth fears and is down 2% to $70.35. The VIX (remember that?) is now up at 26, the highest level since May.
European markets are cratering just like the volcano in the Spanish Islands: Dax -3%, FTSE -2% and EuroStoxx -2.5%.
US futures are also tanking: Dow -2%, S&P -2% and Nasdaq -1.8%.
Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) top news
ECB's Schnabel says he is pleased inflation is rising-ok then!
US travel ban news conference due at 10:00 EST / 15:00 UK, according to sources.
Yellen asks for Congress to sort out the debt ceiling or risk US default-WSJ.
Pfizer (PFE) BioNTech (BNTX): Pfizer says the covid vaccine is safe for kids of 5 to 11.
Smile Direct (SDC) up 4% premarket. Who knows why? Who cares, something is green!
AstraZeneca (AZN) up 1% premarket on positive trial data for breast cancer drug.
Crypto stocks lower, COIN, MARA, RIOT, MSTR as Bitcoin falls.
Oil stocks lower as oil drops 2%. CVX, COP, BP, etc.
Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
EUR/USD under pressure as risk aversion leads the way
EUR/USD is consolidating early losses, bouncing just modestly from around the 1.1700 figure. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below $1761
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from six-week lows of $1742 amid a retreat in the US Treasury yields, as the risk-off mood remains at full steam.
Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65
XRP price set up a swing high on August 15 and breached this local top to create a new one on September 6. However, the second attempt failed as the market experienced massive selling pressure the next day.
Gamestop: The game just got upped with 500 new employees
GameStop announced 500 new employees for its customer care centre. Is this part of the new plan to do a Chewy? Nasdaq: GME stock has slid back as meme traders move on.