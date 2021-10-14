Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Is the double bottom in or is this more chop?

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 14:
Have we missed the dip and is the bottom in? We are not so sure just yet, but the technical picture is one of a struggling recovery for markets on Wednesday as the Fed minutes allay fears of being behind the curve. We are not so sure about that as we feel the Fed is already behind the curve by quite a long way. Inflation is certainly not transitory and the Fed speeding up its tapering program is a possible tacit sign of panic by the central bank. Regardless, the 10-year yield fell, which kept equity investors happy. The bond market, however, is on the curve now and flattening it alarmingly (see chart below).
The flattening of the yield curve is indicative of a flight to safety and is often not a good sign for the overall health of the economy. No need to panic just yet, but keep an eye on this. If it goes negative, then equities will roll over.
Ok, that is enough panic thought for one day, back to what is really happening on the ground. Banks as we predicted are benefitting from higher rates and higher deal activity with more smashes from Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and Morgan Stanley (MS). The release of reserves, which was permitted now after the worst of the pandemic, was behind some of the strong bank beats. This is a small caveat in the positive headlines that will likely be overlooked by many. The strong results though should help stocks on Thursday, which are looking to build on the turnaround for the Nasdaq witnessed on Wednesday. Just to add in another caveat here, CNBC reports that mortgage foreclosures surged 32% in Q3.
The dollar was due for a breather as it flirts with 1.1600 versus the euro. Bitcoin has stalled at $57,500, gold is at $1,795, and WTI oil trades at $81.40.
European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +1.2%, FTSE +0.5% and Dax +15.
US futures are also higher: S&P +0.9%, Dow +0.8% and Nasdaq +1.1%.
Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) news
US PPI lower than forecast: 8.6% vs 8.7%. Monthly 0.5% vs 0.65. Core 6.8% vs 7.1%.
Morgan Stanley (MS) beats on EPS and revenue.
Bank of America (BAC) beats on EPS and revenue.
Citigroup (C) beats on EPS and revenue.
United Health (UNH) beats on EPS and revenue.
Wells Fargo (WFC) beats EPS and revenue.
Wallgreen Botts Alliance (WBA) beats on EPS and revenue.
Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL): Reuters reports a bipartisan group of Senators plans a bill to bar big tech from favouring their products and services.
Caterpillar (CAT): Cowen begins with an outperform rating.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) profit comes in ahead of expectations, up 3% premarket.
Dominos Pizza (DPZ) misses on revenue, down 3% premarket.
Deere & Co (DE): large workers union goes on strike after labor deal is rejected.
Avis Budget (CAR) down 3% premarket on a downgrade from Morgan Stanley.
Upgrades, downgrades, earnings and premarket movers
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1600 after US data
EUR/USD touched a daily high of 1.1624 but seems to be having a difficult time pushing higher in the early American session. The data from the US showed on Thursday that the PPI continued to increase in September and weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level since March 2020.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot
GBP/USD pair retreated modestly after climbing to a fresh three-week high of 1.3735 but doesn't seem to be having a difficult time staying afloat in the positive territory above 1.3700. The mid-tier data releases from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Breaking: Gold rises to $1,800 for the first time in a month
Following Wednesday's impressive upsurge, gold preserved its bullish momentum in the first half of the day Thursday and touched $1,800 for the first time since mid-September.
Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout
Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.
Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks
The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.