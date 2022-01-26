Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Has Microsoft called the bottom of the market?

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 26:
Has Microsoft called the bottom of this current sell-off, and is it time to jump back in and buy the dump? We cautiously think there is growing reason to believe that it may be time to reestablish some long positions, but stock selection is key. Risk aversion has been dominant this past week, but the Fed should at least put the unknown dimension to bed this afternoon and Thursday. As we keep saying, markets hate uncertainty, so the Fed will at least remove that.
The Fed has preempted this latest sell-off with its hawkish tone and may now tread a more cautious path by merely guiding market expectations. Added to this, the market is entering the tech and oil sector earnings season. Traditionally, oil is one of the strongest earnings sectors, and we see no reason for that to change given where global energy prices have been and are going. Bank season was disappointing, but tech has the chance to save us with Apple up tomorrow to add to Microsoft's (MSFT) bullishness.
Geopolitical risks are still the big unknown with Russia-Ukraine unresolved in investors' minds. The dollar has resolved to strengthen, however, and is at 1.1270 versus the euro. Oil is again higher at $87, and Bitcoin has risen to $38,200. Gold is flat at $1,845.
European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +3%, FTSE +2% and Dax +2.5%.
US futures are also higher: S&P +1.5%, Dow +1% and Nasdaq +2%.
Wall Street (SPY) (QQ) News
Boeing (BA) up 2% despite revenue miss.
AT&T (T): strong HBO performance sees EPS beat, shares rise 1% premarket.
Mattel (MAT) up 8% as WSJ reports that Mattel won back rights to make Frozen (Disney) toys from Hasbro (HAS)-CNBC.
DraftKings (DKNG): Morgan Stanley upgrades.
Intel (INTC): earnings after the close today.
Microsoft (MSFT) beat on top and bottom lines and issued strong guidance.
Tesla (TSLA) earnings after the close.
Apple (AAPL) earnings Thursday after the close.
F5 Inc (FFIV) low guidance sees shares slump 14% premarket.
BioNTech (BNTX): Bloomberg report says BioNTech boosting staff by 50% at German factory.
Plug Power (PLUG): Susquehanna initiates with a positive rating.
Moderna (MRNA): Deutsche upgrades.
Kimberley Clark (KMB) gives worse guidance than estimates.
Texas Instruments (TXN) strong outlook and EPS beat sees shares up 4% premarket.
American Express (AXP): Deutsche raises price target.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1300 as dollar keeps its strength ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading in the negative territory below 1.1300 on Wednesday as markets wait for the FOMC to announce its policy decisions following its two-day meeting. The US Dollar Index holds above 96.00 ahead of the American session, supported by the modest recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3500 for now on improving sentiment
GBP/USD is posting modest daily gains above 1.3500, supported by the positive shift seen in market sentiment. The UK's FTSE 100 Index is rising more than 1.5% and S&P Futures are up 2.4% ahead of the Fed's policy announcements.
Gold retreats below $1,840, markets gear up for Fed policy decisions
Gold spent the first part of the day moving sideways in a tight range below $1,850 but came under renewed bearish pressure during the American trading hours. With the dollar holding its ground ahead of Fed's policy announcements, XAU/USD trades below $1,840.
XRP presents buying opportunity before breakout to $1
XRP continues to test a new support zone in the $0.60 value area. Bottom likely in for XRP, relief rally, or trend change incoming. The Point and Figure chart shows a bullish entry opportunity.
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision Preview: Inflation, Omicron and equities Premium
Fed expected to reaffirm the March end of bond purchases, rate hike. Balance sheet disposition is of prime interest to markets. Equity declines reflect rising interest rates and economic concerns.