Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 2:
We type with the employment data just out and to be honest, it is proving a bit more boring than I thought. I was expecting fireworks, but what we got is a bit of food for both camps.
The unemployment rate is up, a point for bears and doves, but the actual number of new jobs is still high. Remember, while commentators are focusing on what this means for the September Fed meeting, the more important data is in the bond market. The 10 and 20-year yields are outpacing the front end of the curve as the Fed has been banging the table that rates need to stay higher for longer. Interestingly, the White House has also been banging this drum. All that means the Fed may only hike by 50 basis point, but if bond yields keep rising that will still mean equities will come under valuation pressure.
The immediate reaction was stocks up, dollar down, and this could continue based on pure profit-taking and position closing ahead of the weekend. So far this to me looks like it leaves the door open for higher yields and a 75 bps move in September, so this sets up next week for a report from this week. Stay tuned!
The dollar index is at 109.3 now, having weakened initially. The yield curve is steepening. Gold is at $1,707, Bitcoin trades at $20,200, and oil sits at $89.
European markets are higher Dax +2%, FTSE +1% and Eurostoxx +0.5%.
US futures are higher: Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq are all +0.5%
Wall Street top news (SPY)(QQQ)
US employment rate rises to 3.7%, nonfarm +315k.
G7 to cap the price of Russian oil.
Eurozone PPI up 37.9% year on year oopps!
Starbucks (SBX) gets a new CEO.
Lululemon (LULU) issues strong guidance as earnings beat.
BYD continues to be sold by Berkshire.
Broadcom (AVGO) is also the same as above with strong earnings and guidance.
Pager Duty (PD) is up on strong earnings.
Amazon (AMZN) wins another union case as NLB says Staten Island should be upheld.
Equinor (EQNR) exits Russia.
Meta (META) signs with Qualcomm for chips for Quest VR devices.
Ryanair (RYAAY) flies record passengers for August.
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from parity
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0000 in the early American session with the initial reaction to the mixed US August jobs report but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. Despite the broad-based dollar weakness, week-end flows seem to be limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, falls below 1.1550
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.1550 after having spiked toward 1.1600 with the initial reaction to the US labor market figures. Wall Street's main indexes trade modestly higher but the dollar holds its ground, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold extends rebound above $1,710 amid falling yields
Gold has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond $1,710 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.2% after the August jobs report, fueling XAU/USD's upside in the American session.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
LULU stock surges 10% on continued growth
LULU stock bounced up 9.8% in Friday's premarket following Lululemon's solid quarterly results released after the close on Thursday. The athleisure retailer reported fiscal Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $2.26 on revenue of $1.87 billion.