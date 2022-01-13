Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 13:
The inflation data yesterday failed to spook equity markets despite it hitting a multi-decade high, since 1982 in fact. Today's PPI confirms the upward trend in inflation, but this is now well-known and only something truly shocking will dent risk appetites. Expect risk assets to continue to reign for the remainder of the week and perhaps longer. Value may have had its short-lived moment in the sun, with growth and tech now outperforming for three straight sessions.
The dollar also lost ground yesterday. As per usual the FX markets had priced in rate hikes ahead of the equity crowd. Better to travel than arrive in the case of the dollar. Risk assets are back on, and that is hindering dollar performance as it dips to 1.1470 now versus the euro. Bitcoin is steady at $43,800, and Oil is lower this morning at $82.23 after spiking yesterday. Gold is also higher at $1,822. Yields have dipped slightly this morning.
European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.25, FTSE +0.2% and Dax +0.3%.
US futures are higher: S&P +0.2%, while Nasdaq and Dow are both +0.3%.
Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) stock news
US PPI 9.7% yearly, 0.2% monthly.
Wells Fargo (WFC) forecasts four rate hikes now as consensus moves that way for 2022.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to raise $500 million in new debt.
Moderna (MRNA) says to report data by March on trials of covid vaccine for kids aged 2 to 5.
Delta (DAL) up on strong revenue as earnings beat estimates.
Boeing (BA) 737 Max could resume in China shortly, according to Bloomberg.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reports record profits and issues strong outlook.
Elastic (ESTC) could be snapping as stock down 7% on Q3 guidance and new CEO.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) upgraded by Guggenheim.
Match Group (MTCH): Piper Sandler begins coverage with overweight rating.
Applied Materials (AMAT) up 3% on Barclays upgrade from yesterday.
Solar Edge (SEDG): Guggenheim upgrades.
SNAP Inc (SNAP) down on Cowen&Co downgrade.
Hertz (HTZ): Oppenheimer gives an outperform rating.
Tesla (TSLA) removes 2022 production date for its cybertruck from its website, according to TheVerge.com.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1450 after US data
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1450 in the early American session on Thursday as the greenback struggles to find demand after US data. The annual PPI edged higher to 9.7% in December and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 230,000 from 207,000.
GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3700 as investors assess US data
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after rising to its highest level since late October at 1.3750 and was last seen posting small daily gains above 1.3700. The PPI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US failed to trigger a big market reaction.
Gold continues to fluctuate in daily range above $1,820
Gold is moving sideways in a relatively narrow range above $1,820 on Thursday. Although the dollar is having a tough time finding demand, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat above 1.7%, limiting XAU/USD's upside for the time being.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
Rivian extends rebound as EV sector rises with Tesla
Rivian is fresh off its 2021 vehicle deliveries report which does it officially make it the first mover in the electric truck industry. Unfortunately for Rivian, this sector is about to get really crowded.