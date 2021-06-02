Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Groundhog Day as AMC front and centre while everything else snoozes

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 2:
It is Groundhog Day here on Wall Street again as another wave of AMC buyers pushes the stock to unimaginable levels. At the last check, AMC now has a market cap of $18 billion and rising. While this may seem grossly overvalued, the market has been known to stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent. Or in the words of the world's most famous investor, "The line separating investment and speculation, which is never bright and clear, becomes blurred still further when most market participants have recently enjoyed triumphs. Nothing sedates rationality like large doses of effortless money."
Back to the moon or wherever AMC is headed, the momentum behind the stock shows no sign of letting up despite new waves of short-sellers entering the fray. The long army is just too big and has too much firepower at the moment. Eventually, however, the music will stop, and it is important to be careful. It may be fun while it lasts, but no one wants the hangover. Goldman certainly seems to think so,s as its downgrades IMAX and Cinemark. In other news (is there any?), the main indices were curiously shy in sight of record highs on Tuesday. It might be a sign perhaps of the summer lull in progress as everyone takes a well-earned break. A nice low volatility summer could be on the cards given the lofty valuations in play being offset by the wall of money and unlimited Fed support to markets.
European markets are similarly disenchanted this morning and are marginally higher, the FTSE and EuroStoxx are +0.2%, while the Dax is pancake flat.
US futures are snoozing and all trade largely around flat, the notable move being a huge +0.1% gain from the Dow.
Over in the currency market, the dollar strengthens as US yields popped marginally on Tuesday. The euro/dollar is at 1.2178, gold is little changed at $1,898, and oil similarly flat at $68.40. Even Bitcoin volatility is dropping as the crypto leader is steady at $37,200.
Wall Street top news
Bank of Japan may respond to a yen spike if Fed tapering hits.
Parties to Iran nuclear agreement to meet in Vienna on Wednesday.
British PM says nothing in the data currently to suggest June 21 reopening will not go ahead.
Former New York Fed President William Dudley says inflation may become more persistent in coming years.
COINbase to allow Dogecoin trading for its pro users.
AMC surges above $40 in the premarket. Launches new portal on its website for retail investors offering free popcorn, etc.
IRythym (IRTC) says CEO to step down, reaffirms guidance.
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) company's rapid antigen covid test added to Mexico's authorized usage list.
Zoom Video (ZM) Q1 EPS $1.32 v $0.99 estimate, sales 956.2m beat estimate. Guidance also raised.
Ambarella (AMBA) EPS $0.23 beats $0.17 est. Stifel raises price target.
Cinemark (CNK) and IMAX downgraded by Goldman, both shares drop 3% premarket.
VMEO initiated by Cowen as outperform and Jefferies as a buy.
CAT says rising commodity prices a positive for it.
LiAuto (LI) May deliveries up 101% YoY.
ETSY buying Depop for $1.62 billion.
Ups, downs and premarket movers
Premarket
Source: Benzinga
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.22 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 as the dollar recovers upbeat US data despite dovish Fed remarks. German Retail Sales disappointed with -5.5% and the ECB's Knot said Europe's recovery seems to be going faster than expected. Additional Fed speakers are scheduled to speak later on.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4150 as US yields hold their ground
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, down on the day. US yields are holding their ground after the robust US ISM Manufacturing PMI read on Tuesday. The UK passed a full day without any COVID-19 death yet fears of variants persist.
XAU/USD battles support, eyes $1,1913
It seems impossible to keep XAU/USD down for too long – the precious metal has staged a comeback and trades above the $1,900 at the time of writing.
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has failed to capture investors' interest as its volume has been in decline. SHIB appears to be consolidating in a horizontal channel on the 4-hour chart.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.