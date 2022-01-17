Vinco Ventures Stock News and Forecast: Why has BBIG been surging?

- Vinco Ventures stock rallies hard on Friday as momentum returns.
- BBIG stock has put in three straight days of strong gains.
- Vinco Ventures shares spiking on retail speculation over Cryptide spin-off.
Shares in Vinco Ventures (BBIG) remained strong on Friday as the stock continued to build on a bullish week. BBIG stock was up 23% on Wednesday and followed on with another 23% gain on Thursday. Friday was a more modest 15% gain, but this has seen the stock move from $2.28 on the open on Monday to close at $4.07. This amounted to a strong weekly gain of 76%. To put things into context, note this one is highly volatile and shows a 50% loss over the last three months.
Vinco Ventures Stock News
Vinco was caught up in the meme stock madness last year and ended up spiking to over $12 as recently as September last year. Vinco Ventures is a tech company that looks to buy or invest in the latest tech consumer products. This has led it to invest in crypto-related assets, non-fungible token (NFTs) ventures, as well as other areas in the blockchain. Basically, it is looking to jump into the next hot technology space. Nothing wrong with that, just know that as a result it is a highly speculative stock, so manage your risk accordingly.
The latest spike appears to be down to talk over a spin-off of Vinco’s Cryptide subsidiary. Cryptide is due to launch under the ticker TYDE, but as of yet no date has been set. However, social media chatter increased last week and that appears to be behind the move in BBIG shares. TYDE was trending across numerous social media sites. Social media users were citing employee hires for Cryptide as well as other news. From our own trawl, FXStreet sees nothing past the last SEC filing from November, so we urge caution.
Vinco Ventures Stock Forecast
BBIG stock has now moved strongly up to an area of pretty strong resistance, so more gains might be hard to push through. BBIG stock is now sitting on its 200-day moving average and also a high volume zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is now also looking close to overbought. It is by most metrics overbought at 70, but we prefer to encounter 80 for a more definite overbought signal. Either way, it is looking stretched.
Support is from the previous high of $3.61 back in mid-December. Then $3 offers further support since it is the 9-day moving average and the breakout point of the downtrend. Below $3 and this move is over, and it is back to being bearish technically. If BBIG can hold these gains, then $5 is the first target. This is the 100-day moving average and the next high volume zone once $4 is broken.
Vinco Ventures (BBIG) stock chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1400 as dollar holds its ground
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session on Monday and edged lower toward 1.1400 with the greenback building on Friday's recovery gains. Bond and stock markets in the US will be closed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
GBP/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.3650
After moving sideways a little below 1.3700 during the European session, GBP/USD lost its traction and fell to its lowest level in five days below 1.3650. In the absence of fresh fundamental catalysts on the MLK Day, the dollar continues to outperform its major rivals.
Gold clings to modest recovery gains near $1,820
Gold fell sharply on surging US Treasury bond yields on Friday but seems to have started the new week on a firm footing. XAU/USD is trading modestly higher on a daily basis near $1,820 as the market action remains subdued on MLK Day.
Altcoins due for massive gains as BTC holds its ground
Bitcoin price reveals a bullish outlook albeit a slow one, providing altcoins with an opportunity to run free. The past week is a testament to the recent gains witnessed among many altcoins. While Ethereum continues to remain bullish, Ripple struggles to hold on.
Lucid Group Inc jumps higher on rumors of Apple partnership
NASDAQ: LCID appeared to be heading for another flat trading day on Friday until a veiled article caused a sudden jolt during intraday trading. Shares of Lucid gained 1.96% on Friday.