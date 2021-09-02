Vinco Ventures is an interesting company with an intriguing business model. It has been fairly volatile the within the 2021 year and it looks like the swings are just starting.
“Vinco Ventures, Inc. leverages the new market opportunity by utilizing their B.I.G. Strategy: Buy.
Innovate. Grow. Buy – Acquisitions is our model. We will seek to acquire significant brands to continue to add to the Portfolio.
Innovate – Leverage the internal traffic platforms of Honey Badger and Social Pulse Media, our brands are able to quickly innovate and determine the highest conversion traffic and target accordingly. Once identified, we scale while maintaining conversions for success.
Grow – More targeted traffic equals more conversions. With our internal engines, we are able to expedite growth of our acquired brands to reach their target numbers quicker.”
Recently this company has involved itself with the NFT sphere (non-fungible token) which is quickly gaining in popularity. This exposes the company in a round about way, to the Ethereum blockchain.
Vinco ventures Elliottwave view
Medium term term view from the all time low in Jan 2021. Vinco consolidated for a few days and gapped up to the wave Red I peak on Jan 21/2021 @ 9.40. After that, a lengthy consolidation took place which bottomed in Red II on April 16/2021. From there, a 5 waves advance took place into (1) which peaked on June 9/2021. Again, another pullback took place in (2) which bottomed on 8/19/2021. After that, a very impulsive rally took hold which caused a rally of 590% and now the stock is consolidation.
The idea is that there is an incomplete bullish sequence right now, and further up[side is favoured to take place. Another nest is possible in ((1)) and ((2)) before further upside takes place.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 as dollar remains depressed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, close to the highest levels in four weeks. Wednesday's weak US continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. Chances of ECB tapering have risen following upbeat data. US jobless claims beat estimates with 340K..
GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 as sterling struggles
GBP/USD is trading under 1.38 as sterling suffers from elevated UK covid cases and Brexit-related shortages. The dollar is on the back foot after weak data and as tensions rise toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range, awaits US jobs data
Gold dropped to fresh daily lows, below the $1,810 level during the early North American session, albeit lacked follow-through selling and remained confined well within the weekly trading range.
Bitcoin kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins
Bitcoin price has sliced through an inclined resistance level, heading toward the $50,000 psychological level. Ethereum price pierces through the $3,716 resistance barrier, indicating a move to $4,000 is nigh.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.