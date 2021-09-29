Victoria records 1438 new cases of COVID-19

Victoria’s daily coronavirus numbers are in as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.
''The state has recorded 1438 new, locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.
Today’s cases is a record for Victoria and up from yesterday’s record tally of 950 cases.
The Department of Health has not said how many cases are linked to known outbreaks or how many people were already isolating when they tested positive.
Zero cases were detected in hotel quarantine.
There are now 11,018 active cases of coronavirus across the state.
Today’s numbers are off the back of yesterday’s 65,497 coronavirus tests (the highest number of daily tests this year).''
