- VERU stock spikes as FDA approval looks likely for covid treatment.
- VERU stock up as FDA says it can apply for emergency use authorization.
- VERU is producing a drug called Sabizabulin to treat covid.
Finally, some good news to report on as we find a stock that is actually going up! VERU is up about 26% in Wednesday's premarket as the FDA said there is enough data for it to apply for emergency use authorization for its Sabizabulin treatment for covid. VERU stock is trading at $10.07 at the time of writing, a gain of 29% now on Tuesday's close.
VERU Stock News: Sabizabulin, say that three times fast
Sabizabulin is VERU's drug to treat covid. The drug is or was undergoing a phase 3 trial, but during an interim analysis it was allowed to stop the trial as recommended by an independent data safety monitoring committee.VERU said it will engage in discussions with government agencies for the purchase of Sabizabulin. The request for an emergency use authorization (EAU) will be made in Q2 2022. VERU will hold a conference call on May 12 to discuss the announcement further.
"Treatment with Sabizabulin 9mg once daily, an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, cytoskeleton disruptor that has dual anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, resulted in a clinically meaningful and statistically significant 55.2% relative reduction in deaths, said the company in a statement. "The Company is seeking FDA emergency use authorization. FDA granted Fast Track designation to the Company’s COVID-19 program in January 2022."
VERU also has other drugs in development for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer.
VERU Stock Forecast
This rally or spike has taken VERU stock back to $10, which we previously identified as a support level on the last super spike in April. That time the spike was caused by an announcement of trial results for the Phase 3 trial of Sabizabulin for covid. This latest news is confirmation of that. Getting above and holding above $10 is key, but pharma stocks are notoriously volatile. The only caveat to add is whether covid will die out quickly now that it seems to be weakening and vaccination levels are rising globally. Spanish flu, the last major global pandemic died out after about three winters, which is about where we are with covid. It is unclear how strong demand will be for covid treatments over the next few years.
VERU stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
