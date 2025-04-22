Verizon stock falters as corporate postpaid wireless and broadband net additions plunge

- Verizon stock sinks as Q1 earnings see ebb in growth.
- Net new subscriber additions are beginning to wane compared with the previous year and quarter.
- Dow Jones surges 1.7% as the market looks forward to Tesla earnings.
- VZ stock breaks below the 200-day moving average.
Verizon (VZ) stock sold off on Tuesday after releasing first-quarter earnings in the premarket, quickly becoming the worst-performing member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) in the process.
VZ stock lost about 3.2% at its lowest ebb but has risen on the wings of a general stock market rebound and sits 1.3% lower at the time of writing. The Dow has gained an impressive 1.7% at the same time as the market grows excited for Tesla (TSLA) earnings, which will be released after the Tuesday close.
Verizon managed to beat the Wall Street consensus on both the top line and bottom lines, however, the market focused on the drop in new phone and internet additions instead.
Verizon stock earnings news
Verizon shareholders are likely disappointed that the stock price was not rewarded for the most important quarterly results. But then again, the market is always forward-looking, and it only sees storm clouds.
Verizon reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19, compared to a consensus of $1.15. Likewise, revenue arrived at $33.5 billion, which was approximately $220 million ahead of consensus and up 1.5% from a year earlier.
So far, so good. But where investors drew back is the data surrounding new subscribers. Yes, they are still growing, but the growth rate has plunged.
For broadband internet, Verizon added 339K net new subscribers. It might sound good, but this was a 17% drop-off from the fourth quarter of last year and a 13% decline from the same quarter a year ago.
Likewise, Verizon only added 94K net new postpaid wireless business subscribers. This amounted to a 67% decline in net new additions QoQ and a 63% decline YoY. These declines in added subscribers would appear to tell us that US consumers are pulling back in a major way.
In a similar fashion and to round out our tale of negative growth prospects, wireless equipment revenue (largely phones, tablets and other connected devices) fell 28% from the last quarter.
Verizon management did confirm its 2025 outlook but added the telling exception that the outlook did not include the effects of President Donald Trump’s new tariff regime. It would seem this was added to let the market know that management has no clue what is coming next in their industry.
Verizon stock forecast
Verizon stock fell briefly below its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This is a bad sign for bulls since it means that this moving average will likely fold completely in future sessions. A break there means that VZ shares will likely sink to either the $40 psychological level or the medium-term support seen at $38.75.
Verizon stock will need to regain the $43 level that has acted as a first focus of resistance if it wants bulls to return to the fray. Telecom stocks like Verizon are normally seen as safer options during recessions. With none other than JPMorgan predicting that a recession is more likely than not, VZ shares should see buyers arrive to save it from any territory south of $38.75.
VZ daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered around 1.1350
EUR/USD trades well on the defensive for the second day in a row, revisinting the mid-1.1300s on the back of the continuation of the upside impulse in the US dollar. The move followed firmer US PMI data and news indicating the White House may be considering tariff cuts on Chinese imports.
GBP/USD deflates to the sub-1.3300 area, USD bulls prevail
GBP/USD remained on the back foot Wednesday, slipping below the 1.3300 level as the Greenback gained further traction. The Dollar’s solid performance was supported by strong US data and fading concerns over a renewed escalation in the US–China trade dispute.
Gold corrected extreme conditions, struggles around $3,300
Gold extended its decline on Wednesday, slipping below the $3,300 mark per troy ounce in response to reports from the media suggesting the Trump administration is weighing tariff reductions on Chinese goods, a news that revived hopes of easing trade tensions and reduced demand for the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset.
Bitcoin bullish momentum builds as premium exceeds 9% for first time in three months
Bitcoin price is extending its gains, trading above $94,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a two-day rally of 9.75% so far this week. BTC rally gathers momentum as trade war fears ease, following US President Donald Trump’s downplaying of tensions with China.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.