USTR Lighthizer to talk with EU, Japan amid concerns over Chinese subsidies – Reuters

Early on Wednesday, Reuters came out with the news report stating that the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to meet with officials from Japan, EU on Thursday in a joint effort to address non-market-oriented policies of other countries amid concerns over China.

The news report further said that the meeting, which is expected to focus largely on Chinese subsidies, will take place on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the 36-member Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lighthizer will also hold several bilateral meetings with key trading partners, and attend an informal ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization, the news report said while quoting USTR office statement.