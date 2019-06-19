USTR Lighthizer: If no deal reached with China, will find ways to help industries hurt by retaliation

Adding to his earlier comments, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer said that it was unclear when the U.S. China trade talks will restart and reiterated that the U.S. is 'certainly willing to engage' with China in trade negotiations, as reported by Reuters.

Lighthizer further explained that if they were to fail to reach a trade deal with China, they will have to find other ways to help the wine industry and others hurt by the retaliation.