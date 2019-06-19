USTR Lighthizer: Expects to meet with Chinese VP, Mnuchin ahead of Osaka G20 summit

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that he expects to meet Chinese Vice Premier and the U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Commenting on the USMCA pact, Lighthizer said that he did not believe tariff threats on Mexico would make the passing of the deal more difficult. "It's in the interest of both China and the U.S. to have a successful trade agreement," Lighthizer added. None of his comments received a reaction from the markets as investors are eagerly waiting for the FOMC to announce its policy decisions.